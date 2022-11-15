Read full article on original website
Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
Iron & Ale plans memorial for shooting victim, announces return to business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the deadly shooting of a member of the Iron & Ale family, the restaurant took to social media on Wednesday to share its thoughts and make some announcements for the community. This comes after last Friday's tragic shooting of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson inside the...
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
Lynchburg Parks & Rec announces return of 'Celebration of Lights' at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Celebration of Lights, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, is coming back to Riverside Park for its 7th year. The display will open on Dec. 2 and run nightly, from 5 to 10 p.m., until January 1, 2023. The free family-friendly, drive-through attraction includes...
City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
Threat made against Westover Christian Academy, Danville Police investigating
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Dept. is investigating a threat that was made against Westover Christian Academy. Police were notified at approximately 2:20 p.m. that a verbal threat was made by the father of a WCA student. While at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court for a custody...
Crab Du Jour Offers Delicious Food, Holiday Drinks, & Special Discount
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour is getting into the holiday spirit with new drinks. Plus, the menu is chocked full of delicious options. Emily got to see all the mouth-watering food and she has the key to getting 15% off if you go!
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
Martinsville stabbing suspect on the run: Police
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man is on the run from police after a stabbing incident, according to officials. A public information officer from the City of Martinsville said a domestic altercation around 5 p.m. on Thursday prompted the Martinsville Police Department to respond to the scene. The...
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
Turkey Trot Traffic? The race road closures to look out for on Thanksgiving Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — HumanKind's Turkey Trot is making the return to the Hill City once again. Organizers and volunteers have been busy preparing for the race which takes place on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. Now, the City of Lynchburg is making sure drivers and runners are aware...
18-year-old convicted of armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A teen has been convicted of an armed robbery that took place in Lynchburg. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury on the following charges. 3 counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm. 3 counts of use of...
E.C. Glass football advances to region 4D finals with win over Amherst Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass football used a big first half to pull away from Amherst County, 45-12, in the Region 4D semifinals. With the win, the Hilltoppers (11-1) advance to the Region finals, where Glass will host either Salem or Louisa County next week.
Man shot in the back in Greenfield Market parking lot in Lynchburg: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is now investigating following a malicious wounding in the area around the Greenfield Market on Thursday afternoon. LPD said the incident is reported to have happened in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. At 12:59 p.m., officers initially responded to 800 Greenfield...
Possible sightings of 27-year-old man reported missing in September in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After being reported missing in September, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has an update on the case of a missing 27-year-old man. According to the Sheriff's Office, there have been possible sightings of Sharod Leonard Jackson in the Danville and Amherst County areas. This...
20-year-old arrested after Danville shooting that injured 1
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has made an arrest after a shooting on Wednesday night. This incident occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. An adult male victim was located...
Iron & Ale shooting suspect flew from Baltimore to Jacksonville ahead of capture: Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSET) — We are now learning more about the arrest of the suspect in the tragic shooting at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police, suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida at the airport last Saturday. On Friday, the...
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
