Danville, VA

WSET

Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
WSET

Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
WSET

City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
WSET

Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
WSET

Martinsville stabbing suspect on the run: Police

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man is on the run from police after a stabbing incident, according to officials. A public information officer from the City of Martinsville said a domestic altercation around 5 p.m. on Thursday prompted the Martinsville Police Department to respond to the scene. The...
WSET

1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
WSET

18-year-old convicted of armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A teen has been convicted of an armed robbery that took place in Lynchburg. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury on the following charges. 3 counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm. 3 counts of use of...
WSET

Man shot in the back in Greenfield Market parking lot in Lynchburg: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is now investigating following a malicious wounding in the area around the Greenfield Market on Thursday afternoon. LPD said the incident is reported to have happened in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. At 12:59 p.m., officers initially responded to 800 Greenfield...
WSET

20-year-old arrested after Danville shooting that injured 1

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has made an arrest after a shooting on Wednesday night. This incident occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. An adult male victim was located...
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
