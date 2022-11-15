Read full article on original website
nwnewsradio.com
Local grocery workers getting short-changed on checks
(SEATTLE) We’re just a week away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but some local grocery workers say they’re not getting their full paychecks. The cash registers are beginning to hum at a fever pitch, but the union representing local QFC and Fred Meyer workers says you’d never know it by looking at their paychecks.
Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study
(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
nwnewsradio.com
Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming
(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
'Crushing': Seattle real estate purchasing power plummet ranked No. 7 in the nation
(The Center Square) – Seattle has made a top ten list that no city wants to be on, of purchasing power lost for real estate transactions. Coming in at the 7th largest loss of purchasing power nationwide when comparing data between 2021 and 2022, Seattleites are able to spend an average of $165,106 less to purchase a home this year, according to a recent report by Point 2 Homes.
marketplace.org
Declining property tax collection may hit city budgets
We’ve reported plenty that the housing market is cooling off — home sales are down 24% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors, a Marketplace underwriter. And while prices haven’t plunged, some markets are seeing a downturn. A slowing property market could affect local...
Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle proposal would free affordable projects from design review — and give all developers path to skip public meetings
The city’s COVID-19 emergency has ended but its affordable housing emergency continues. New legislation shaped by the pandemic and championed by the mayor and city council would speed up the public approval process to create new low-and-middle-income apartment buildings by exempting the developments from time consuming and expensive design reviews. The effort could also produce a two-year test where any major development in the city could choose to undertake a public review as is currently required or pursue the streamlined administrative design review with public feedback but without public meetings.
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
Amazon confirms rumored layoffs for devices division
SEATTLE — Rumored layoffs of Amazon workers have been confirmed in the company’s devices and services division. An online post made Wednesday from Amazon senior vice president of devices and services Dave Limp, said some roles in the department would no longer be required and that the affected employees were notified on Tuesday.
Seattle renters sue leasing companies for allegedly inflating rent prices artificially
SEATTLE — Renters in downtown Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit accusing 10 major leasing companies of an agreement to artificially inflate the price of residential real estate in the area. Editor's note: The video attached about the investigation into this issue originally aired on Oct. 24. The lawsuit alleges...
Property owners accused of ‘price-fixing’ rent in Seattle
A well-known website for property managers, as well as some of the largest rental property owners in the nation, have been named in a class-action lawsuit for ‘price-fixing.’. The suit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges they are guilty of price-fixing...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Fierce opposition to ‘mega airports’ continues to grow in 4 mostly rural counties
OLYMPIA — There’s fierce opposition to the state’s plan to build or expand airports in at least four communities along the Interstate 5 corridor. There are “Stop the airport” groups in King, Pierce and Thurston counties. That’s where the state is considering expanding existing airports...
KING-5
Students sue Seattle University over promised degree
Current and former nursing students in a doctorate program are suing Seattle University. They say they were promised a Master's Degree and never got one.
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
invisiblepeople.tv
10-Year Seattle Study Shows the Tragic Truth About Homelessness and Sudden Death
Now and again, we get a glimpse into the desolate underworld of homelessness. It is just a peak, a snapshot, a one-eyed glance through an open blind. But if we look closely, that glimpse can be enough to spark meaningful conversations. In these rare and fleeting moments, we realize just...
myedmondsnews.com
Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update
After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
