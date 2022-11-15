ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

nwnewsradio.com

Local grocery workers getting short-changed on checks

(SEATTLE) We’re just a week away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but some local grocery workers say they’re not getting their full paychecks. The cash registers are beginning to hum at a fever pitch, but the union representing local QFC and Fred Meyer workers says you’d never know it by looking at their paychecks.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming

(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

'Crushing': Seattle real estate purchasing power plummet ranked No. 7 in the nation

(The Center Square) – Seattle has made a top ten list that no city wants to be on, of purchasing power lost for real estate transactions. Coming in at the 7th largest loss of purchasing power nationwide when comparing data between 2021 and 2022, Seattleites are able to spend an average of $165,106 less to purchase a home this year, according to a recent report by Point 2 Homes.
SEATTLE, WA
marketplace.org

Declining property tax collection may hit city budgets

We’ve reported plenty that the housing market is cooling off — home sales are down 24% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors, a Marketplace underwriter. And while prices haven’t plunged, some markets are seeing a downturn. A slowing property market could affect local...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle proposal would free affordable projects from design review — and give all developers path to skip public meetings

The city’s COVID-19 emergency has ended but its affordable housing emergency continues. New legislation shaped by the pandemic and championed by the mayor and city council would speed up the public approval process to create new low-and-middle-income apartment buildings by exempting the developments from time consuming and expensive design reviews. The effort could also produce a two-year test where any major development in the city could choose to undertake a public review as is currently required or pursue the streamlined administrative design review with public feedback but without public meetings.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon confirms rumored layoffs for devices division

SEATTLE — Rumored layoffs of Amazon workers have been confirmed in the company’s devices and services division. An online post made Wednesday from Amazon senior vice president of devices and services Dave Limp, said some roles in the department would no longer be required and that the affected employees were notified on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Property owners accused of ‘price-fixing’ rent in Seattle

A well-known website for property managers, as well as some of the largest rental property owners in the nation, have been named in a class-action lawsuit for ‘price-fixing.’. The suit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges they are guilty of price-fixing...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update

After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
EDMONDS, WA

