(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO