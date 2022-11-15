ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Target Garland Made My Home Feel Festive in Seconds

Every November — yes, I said November— I look forward to decorating for Christmas. Putting up my tree and other holiday decorations gets me in the festive mood, making the cold weather in New York City more tolerable. This year, I was even more excited to break out my decor after getting the Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 6' Pre-Lit LED Needle Pine With Pinecones Seasonal Faux Garland ($40).
tinyhousetalk.com

The Knight Camper Van Conversion by Boho Life

One of the reasons Boho Life converts vans are as rentals for people wanting to try out #vanlife for a bit or who just want to travel. But before the vans get too many miles, they put the rentals up for sale! It’s a great way to get a professionally-converted van for less.
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
intheknow.com

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Architectural Digest

Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together

While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Ram ProMaster Van Conversion with a Bathroom by Bemyvan

If you’re craving adventure but not a huge DIY undertaking that lasts a year or longer — a professionally-converted van like the Devan from Bemyvan might be a good option. This stunning conversion has all the bells and whistles — a bathroom, a full solar and energy system, and high-tech perks.
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
tinyhousetalk.com

Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic

This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Upworthy

Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
housebeautiful.com

Finishing Touches That Add Personality to the Whole Kitchen

You can tell with one glance that the kitchen of the 2022 House Beautiful Whole Home in Atlanta was designed to encourage gathering—consider its generous square footage, eat-in dining area, and large centerpiece island. But a closer look reveals the unique details that designer Whittney Parkinson used to give this space individuality and personality and ensure that anyone who enters the warm heart of the home will want to linger.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions

NEW YORK (AP) — Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London’s theaters. The idea is to put on as many plays as possible before others “steal your ideas, burn down your theaters or spread the plague!” The winner rakes in the most box office bucks and is the fastest to fame and glory. $35.
