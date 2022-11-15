Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Who needs a sofa?! The unexpected centerpiece of this small, minimalist apartment is perfect for relaxation
In the heart of Madrid lies a small minimalist apartment, the brain child of architect and designer couple Matteo Ferrari and Carlota Gallo. ‘Casa Olivar’ is full of ingenious small space solutions (including a hammock in the living room) that allow for a minimalist style in this tiny home.
This Target Garland Made My Home Feel Festive in Seconds
Every November — yes, I said November— I look forward to decorating for Christmas. Putting up my tree and other holiday decorations gets me in the festive mood, making the cold weather in New York City more tolerable. This year, I was even more excited to break out my decor after getting the Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 6' Pre-Lit LED Needle Pine With Pinecones Seasonal Faux Garland ($40).
tinyhousetalk.com
The Knight Camper Van Conversion by Boho Life
One of the reasons Boho Life converts vans are as rentals for people wanting to try out #vanlife for a bit or who just want to travel. But before the vans get too many miles, they put the rentals up for sale! It’s a great way to get a professionally-converted van for less.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
I’m an interior design expert, there are 7 bedroom mistakes everyone makes – & they make your room feel so much smaller
YOUR bedroom should be your sanctuary but according to experts many of ours are anything but. Experts at Instrument have highlighted the seven common mistakes people make that are limiting the potential of their bedroom. Here they share their top mistakes that could turn your dreamland into a nightmare.. Clutter...
Designer Nate Berkus' Stylish Holiday Decor Tips
Decorating your home is a wonderful way to experience holiday cheer. Nate Berkus has a few stylish tips to help you with your holiday decor.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in Tennessee Tiny House Community in her 10×32 Tiny Home with a Sunroom!
Gloria lived in California for over 40 years, but never felt at home — until she packed up everything and moved into a custom-designed tiny house with a separate sunroom on one of the Incredible Properties in Tennessee. She pays just $200/month on rent and has a lovely spot to call her own.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ram ProMaster Van Conversion with a Bathroom by Bemyvan
If you’re craving adventure but not a huge DIY undertaking that lasts a year or longer — a professionally-converted van like the Devan from Bemyvan might be a good option. This stunning conversion has all the bells and whistles — a bathroom, a full solar and energy system, and high-tech perks.
intheknow.com
This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams
We wish all our fails turned out this awesome.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Upworthy
Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
housebeautiful.com
Finishing Touches That Add Personality to the Whole Kitchen
You can tell with one glance that the kitchen of the 2022 House Beautiful Whole Home in Atlanta was designed to encourage gathering—consider its generous square footage, eat-in dining area, and large centerpiece island. But a closer look reveals the unique details that designer Whittney Parkinson used to give this space individuality and personality and ensure that anyone who enters the warm heart of the home will want to linger.
Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions
NEW YORK (AP) — Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London’s theaters. The idea is to put on as many plays as possible before others “steal your ideas, burn down your theaters or spread the plague!” The winner rakes in the most box office bucks and is the fastest to fame and glory. $35.
Bride Pelted With Sugared Almonds by Mistake Leaves Internet in Stitches
"The bride probably thought someone was throwing rocks at her," one person commented on the viral TikTok viewed over 8 million times so far.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0