Related
Gabrielle Union and Her Family Make a Stylish Trio at the "Strange World" Premiere
Gabrielle Union is a showstopper on her own, but her family don't mind the spotlight either. The actor brought husband Dwyane Wade and 4-year-old daughter Kaavia to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film "Strange World" on Nov. 15, and they made quite the stylish trio in coordinating Valentino looks. Union wowed in a Barbie-pink gown with a rosette-trimmed neckline, Wade wore an all-black suit and pink sneakers, and Kaavia matched both of her parents in a black quilted dress and pink handbag.
Kenan Thompson Shares a Ton of Photos of His Daughters on Instagram
Comedian Kenan Thompson has been a household name for most '90s kids ever since he starred in Nickelodeon's "All That" and the beloved film "Good Burger" — and now he's got two kids of his own!. The longest-tenured cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history — he appeared in...
Lyric Ross Recalls Being Starstruck by Angela Bassett: "I Was Frozen For a Minute"
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Lyric Ross takes our call. Lyric Ross voices Kat in...
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
Eva Mendes's Wrist Tattoo Stirs Up Theories About Her Marriage Status
Image Source: Getty / Alexander Tamargo / FilmMagic. Did Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly get married? That's what fans seem to think after Mendes showed off a tattoo that pays tribute to her longtime partner. On Nov. 15, the "Lost River" actor posted an Instagram photo spotlighting an inner wrist tattoo that reads "de Gosling" in a black typewriter-style font. She simply captioned it with a crossed-swords emoji between two black hearts.
Kristen Bell Says the Key to Her Marriage Is Being "Vulnerable When We Don't Want to Be"
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013, and since then, it seems like neither has looked back. But of course, every relationship takes work, and in a Nov. 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bell opened up about the most important component of her marriage. "Stay vulnerable," the actor...
"House of the Dragon" Star Emma D'Arcy May Be Dating This Theater Director
Emma D'Arcy won hearts everywhere when they said the words "negroni sbagliato with Prosecco" in an HBO Max interview with Olivia Cooke, and many have been wondering if the actor, who appeared as Rhaenyra on "House of the Dragon," is single. Despite skyrocketing to fame as the Black Queen in...
Harry Styles Is Up For More Grammys — See How Many He's Already Won
Harry Styles is one of the biggest music stars in the world, and this year, he's also among the most notable Grammy nominees. When nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, Styles received five nods, including in top categories such as song of the year and record of the year.
Lizzo Loans a Fan Her Emmys Dress After Viral TikTok Request
Lizzo just made a fan's dream come true. After author Aurielle Marie requested to borrow Lizzo's gorgeous red gown from the 2022 Emmys in a now-viral TikTok video, the singer gifted the fan her dress to wear to a gala. The "About Damn Time" artist wore the custom tulle ballgown from Giambattista Valli's spring 2022 couture collection as she accepted her award for outstanding competition series for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls." The dress in question features an off-the-shoulder neckline and high-low skirt, with ruffles all over.
Patrick Dempsey Has a Cheeky Response to Ellen Pompeo's "Grey's Anatomy" Exit
McDreamy can't help but crack some jokes about Meredith Grey hanging up her stethoscope. Just hours after Ellen Pompeo shared an emotional message to fans about her forthcoming departure from "Grey's Anatomy," longtime costar Patrick Dempsey reacted to the news on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Host Kimmel breached the topic by...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly Taking a Break
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly calling it quits for the time being. On Nov. 18, People reported that multiple sources said the couple are taking a break, with one source saying Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision."
Fans Believe That Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are Secretly Married
If the rash of celebrity breakups has you down, don't worry — Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are still going strong over a decade later. So strong, apparently, that fans are speculating that the longtime couple are married. On Tuesday, Mendes, 48, posted an Instagram photo displaying her "de Gosling" wrist tattoo, which translates to "of Gosling" in English. In Hispanic culture, many married women use "de" to change their last name for their husbands' after marriage. Was this the actor's way of subtly confirming that she and Gosling are married?
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"
In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
Marc Anthony and His Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Had Date Night at the Latin Grammys
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have a lot to celebrate. The pair, who stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Nov. 17, got engaged in May, Us Weekly reported. At the awards show, Anthony won best salsa album for "Pa'lla Voy" and gave his fiancée a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech, according to E! News.
Jenna Ortega Wears a Cutout, High-Slit Wedding Dress to the "Wednesday" Premiere
Jenna Ortega is fully leaning into her role as Wednesday Addams with every fiber of her fall wardrobe. On Nov. 16, Ortega walked the black carpet in a black lace wedding dress with a thigh-high slit from Versace's spring 2023 collection at Netflix's "Wednesday" premiere in Los Angeles. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, completed the stylishly sinister ensemble with Delfina Delettrez jewelry and black pointed-toe pumps with strappy ankle detailing.
Emily Ratajkowski Fuels Pete Davidson Dating Rumors by Liking Dionne Warwick Tweet
Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin / Kristy Sparow / Stringer. Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are reportedly a thing. Rumors have been swirling about their possible romance for the past few days, starting the way so many celebrity rumors begin — with an anonymous tip sent to the Instagram account DeuxMoi. "CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL," the tip read, per Cosmopolitan, which shared a screenshot of the since-expired story on Nov. 14. In a second story, the source wrote, "His hands were allll over her and they're clearly hooking up."
Nicola Peltz Beckham's Supermodel Nails Are Peak '90s
Nicola Peltz Beckham is leaning into her natural beauty. On Nov. 15, the actor paired a sleek white dress with supermodel nails for the premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales." If you're new to the trend, a supermodel manicure is simply a glossy, sheer pink nail inspired by the '90s....
Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa After Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Remarks
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta, Paul Archuleta, JC Olivera. JoJo Siwa is getting support for calling out Candace Cameron Bure. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, Siwa criticized Bure's plans to reportedly create a collection of new LGBTQ+-free movies for the network Great American Family. "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa wrote. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Child: "We Are Overjoyed"
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are now the proud parents of two children. The pair announced the birth of their second child, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, on Nov. 16 via Instagram. The former "Modern Family" star, who is currently starring in the baseball-themed Broadway play "Take Me Out" alongside Jessie...
