Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
siouxlandnews.com
Abu Bekr Shriners hosting Parade of Trees for holiday raffle
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Abu Bekr Shrine is offering a way to get into the Christmas spirit and even take some home with you at their Downtown Sioux City Temple. The Shriners have teamed up with local businesses to create a "Parade of Trees" in the Temple.
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
siouxlandnews.com
"Coffee & Purrs" sets December opening date, cat café to come later
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — We now have an opening date set for a unique new coffee shop in Downtown Sioux City. "Coffee and Purrs" will open in two weeks on Saturday, December 3rd, at 7 a.m and be open until 3 p.m that day. For the first month of...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - THANKS-GIVING Year End Fundraiser for the Sanford Center
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — This holiday season you can support the Sanford Center with the THANKS-GIVING Year-End Fundraiser. The Sanford Center serves children and families in the community through several programs and services in support of its mission to build character in youth. Running through December 18, you can...
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
"Tween" clothing store for girls and preteens opens in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new store is opening up just in time for the biggest shopping week of the year in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons. This store was created just for girls and pre-teens. Evsie is the new sister store to Maurices. The "tween" fashion store opened a...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
Help collectors help you, Sioux City asks residents to bag their waste
The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City firefighters union gives back to local non-profits for holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's local firefighter's union is spreading some holiday cheer. The union donated a total of $5,000 to several local non-profit groups including The Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, The Gospel Mission and the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Everyone chips in...
siouxlandnews.com
INSIDE LOOK: Holiday Tour of Home 2022 going on now in Whispering Creek
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Holiday Tour of Homes 2022 is taking over the Whispering Creek neighborhood all for a good cause. Brian and Tara Wagner on 2720 Albatross Ridge opened up their home which was designed by "Designs by Davis" in Whispering Creek. Women on the tour say...
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
siouxlandnews.com
Longtime florist, Petal Pusher, closing after 25 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A long-time local florist says her business is amidst a significant change. Petal Pusher in North Sioux City will be leaving its current home on South Derby Lane and no longer have a retail business after December 1st. The owner says after 25 years the loss of her lease is actually a blessing in disguise.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation. Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a...
siouxlandnews.com
Actor Dwier Brown in Siouxland for "Field of Dreams" Miracle League fundraiser
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An actor from the famous "Field of Dreams" movie was in Sioux City to help support the Miracle League of Sioux City on Nov. 15. Dwier Brown played the part of Kevin Costner's father in the movie. He was at the Orpheum Theater for the...
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
Comments / 0