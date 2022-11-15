ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Abu Bekr Shriners hosting Parade of Trees for holiday raffle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Abu Bekr Shrine is offering a way to get into the Christmas spirit and even take some home with you at their Downtown Sioux City Temple. The Shriners have teamed up with local businesses to create a "Parade of Trees" in the Temple.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - THANKS-GIVING Year End Fundraiser for the Sanford Center

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — This holiday season you can support the Sanford Center with the THANKS-GIVING Year-End Fundraiser. The Sanford Center serves children and families in the community through several programs and services in support of its mission to build character in youth. Running through December 18, you can...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon

SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

A cold and snowy week ahead

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KINGSLEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
STANTON, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Longtime florist, Petal Pusher, closing after 25 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A long-time local florist says her business is amidst a significant change. Petal Pusher in North Sioux City will be leaving its current home on South Derby Lane and no longer have a retail business after December 1st. The owner says after 25 years the loss of her lease is actually a blessing in disguise.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation. Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Car flips after early morning accident on I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA

