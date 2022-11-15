Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
‘A long time in the making.’ Fairfield University’s $51M Mahoney Arena set to host first game
The 3,500 seat venue will be home to Stags basketball and volleyball games, concerts, and university events.
manestreetmirror.com
A Behind-The-Scenes of the Foran Football Team
The rush of the cold air and bright lights are shining down as the Foran defense is lining up, faced by Guilford’s offense. The tension is high with 17 seconds on the clock and both sides are relentless. The crowd is holding their breath as the timer ticks down painstakingly slow, where seconds are like hours. When the announcers declare a Foran victory, the audience goes wild as the team runs to the student section cheering and the night is filled with the beaming faces of each player. It’s possible to say that this season has been won on pure talent or sheer luck, but the players tell a different story.
ubspectrum.com
Men’s basketball handled by No. 25 UConn on the road, fall to 1-2
Men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MAC) fell to No. 25-ranked Connecticut (3-0), 84-64, at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday night. The Bulls were coming off a brutal 35-point loss against James Madison (3-0) on Nov. 12. UB turned the ball over 30 times in that game, resulting in 33 JMU points.
University of Connecticut
Part of the Pack: Victor Rosa and Donovan Clingan
Get to know Victor Rosa and Donovan Clingan in Part of the Pack: Episode 3 presented by Cox Communications. Two kids from Bristol, Conn. who grew up as best friends playing sports side-by-side, continue chasing their dreams as Division I athletes at the University of Connecticut. Victor Rosa has helped...
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
Yale Eyes Big Builds For Science, Drama
A new lab and classroom building that will be nearly as large as Yale’s football stadium — at least in terms of square footage — is in the works for East Rock’s “Science Hill,” while a new hub for Yale’s performing arts is planned for a university-owned downtown corner.
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
Yale Daily News
The fading of a pandemic: Yale’s COVID-19 policy, two-and-a-half years later
Updated COVID-19 regulations on Friday were the latest in a string of administrative changes for the fall 2022 semester. Beginning last Friday, any students who tested positive for COVID-19 would be notified by email rather than by phone call. Students will also no longer have to take a proctored test in order to prove they are COVID-19 negative.
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
AdWeek
Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist
Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
PERSONALITIES: Former TV host makes Glastonbury businesses her business
GLASTONBURY — Jackie Post spent much of her career in broadcast news, reporting on traffic or being an anchor. Since 2018, though, she has created her own “hyperlocal” online publication, The Scoop Glastonbury, dedicated to promoting businesses in the Glastonbury area. Who she is: Creator of The...
Newington Town Crier
Prime Burger, an upscale, specialty burger spot, opens in Newington
NEWINGTON – There’s a new burger joint in town. Actually it would be inaccurate to label Prime Burger so casually, since owner Enzo Beskovic completely remodeled the building at 217 Kelsey St., the decor is upscale and the burgers are 8 oz. hand-ground and hand-formed prime beef patties.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
St. Mark's Day Care Center in Bridgeport to be closed today
The St. Mark's Day Care Center on Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport will be closed Friday.
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
Comments / 0