WUSA9

Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police say stabbing suspect arrested after Lorton shelter-in-place

A man suspected of stabbing a woman in a Lorton, Virginia, home Wednesday night, touching off an hours-long shelter-in-place, has been arrested, authorities said. After being taken into custody the was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be self-inflicted, Fairfax County police said Thursday morning.
LORTON, VA
WJLA

Suspect wanted after woman stabbed, taken to hospital in Lorton: Police

LORTON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are looking for a man after a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Lorton, prompting officers to issue a shelter-in-place. At 7:32 p.m., police tweeted that a woman was allegedly stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LORTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Theft; Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 13000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them (photos below).
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 11/17/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. OAKTON HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER: An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night

“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...

