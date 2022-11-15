Read full article on original website
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WTOP
Police say stabbing suspect arrested after Lorton shelter-in-place
A man suspected of stabbing a woman in a Lorton, Virginia, home Wednesday night, touching off an hours-long shelter-in-place, has been arrested, authorities said. After being taken into custody the was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be self-inflicted, Fairfax County police said Thursday morning.
WJLA
Suspect wanted after woman stabbed, taken to hospital in Lorton: Police
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are looking for a man after a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Lorton, prompting officers to issue a shelter-in-place. At 7:32 p.m., police tweeted that a woman was allegedly stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Theft; Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 13000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them (photos below).
Woman stabbed in Fairfax, suspect arrested hours later
A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for hours following a reported stabbing in Fairfax on Wednesday evening.
Suspect arrested at Washington Dulles Airport for Dumfries double homicide charged with multiple offenses
A man who was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport early Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Dumfries that left two people and a dog dead has been charged with multiple offenses.
NBC Washington
Suspect in 2011 Disappearance of Pregnant Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder
The boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother who disappeared almost 12 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney. Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared. The last person known to have...
Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing
LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
Man arrested at Dulles Airport after shooting ex-girlfriend, man, dog in Dumfries, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Two people were shot to death inside the basement after a man forced his way into the residence in Dumfries, Virginia, officials said. The family dog was also shot. The incident happened in the 17400 block of the Isle Royale Terrance at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday....
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)
Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
NBC Washington
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 11/17/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. OAKTON HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER: An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the...
popville.com
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night
“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
