morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow County OSU Extension thanks volunteers
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County OSU Extension Educator Becky Barker said 158 of Morrow County’s 225 Extension Volunteers came to the Annual Recognition Dinner October 26. Volunteers enjoyed a meal with a choice of beef or chicken entree, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, Cole slaw and dessert. They had a choice of take-out meals or dining in at the Ag Credit meeting hall.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow County Hospital named Tissue Hospital Champion
MT. GILEAD – Lifeline of Ohio hosted its annual Champions of Hope Gala on Oct. 8. This event recognizes individuals and organizations for their roles in saving and healing lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. The importance of tissue donation cannot be overstated, especially for those recipients who...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Matson’s celebrate 77 years
MORROW COUNTY- Gerald and Pauline Matson celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary with family on November 11, 2022 at their home. They were married in Mt. Gilead on November 11, 1945 at the home of her parents, Frank and Alta Rathburn, by Reverend Riggs of the Methodist Church in Marengo, Ohio. Gerald’s parents were Norrick and Nellie Matson of Marengo. Gerald and Pauline built their home on the family farm in Mt. Gilead in the early 50’s, where they raised their six children. They are proud grandparents of 15 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Gerald and Pauline have been members of the Mt. Gilead First Baptist Church for most of their married life.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Lunch Bunch has Halloween party at gathering
MORROW COUNTY- The Lunch Bunch met October 28 at the Seniors on Center as part of the centers’ Halloween party. Candice Herr from The Ohio State University Extension gave the program on “Benefits of Laughter.” The program included helping with pain, clearing the lungs and helping with stress that may help people live longer.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Dinner hosted for veterans in Cardington
CARDINGTON- Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97, Cardington, hosted the Veterans Day dinner for 60 veterans and their families on Friday, November 11. The baked steak dinner was prepared and served by members of Auxiliary Unit 97. Conducting the POW/MIA Remembrance service was Second Vice Commander Jim Crawford. Honored for their years of...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Alice Van Sickle writes about Riverside Dairy
Most readers are familiar with the Riverside Dairy but probably not so familiar with Alice Van Sickle. Alice was a popular and well known writer for the county news papers in the 1920’s. She earned state wide respect for her writing. I found this piece she wrote in 1921...
