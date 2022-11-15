MORROW COUNTY- Gerald and Pauline Matson celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary with family on November 11, 2022 at their home. They were married in Mt. Gilead on November 11, 1945 at the home of her parents, Frank and Alta Rathburn, by Reverend Riggs of the Methodist Church in Marengo, Ohio. Gerald’s parents were Norrick and Nellie Matson of Marengo. Gerald and Pauline built their home on the family farm in Mt. Gilead in the early 50’s, where they raised their six children. They are proud grandparents of 15 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Gerald and Pauline have been members of the Mt. Gilead First Baptist Church for most of their married life.

MOUNT GILEAD, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO