Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour

Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States

Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
Liveops Needs Call Center Agents With 1 Year of Customer Service Experience

Liveops, a virtual contact center, is hiring call center agents to work from home in 35 states. Hourly earnings are expected to range between $12 and $17. Your hours will vary from week to week, but you will be expected to work at least 10 hours every week. You will...

