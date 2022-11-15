Read full article on original website
Related
Hyundai is hiring: Georgia Department of Labor posts new positions available for EV plant
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC is working alongside the Georgia Department of Labor to secure its massive workforce. Some 8,000 plus job openings will be open over the next several years, but more than a dozen are available now, including Global Trade Manager, Procurement Management Assistant Manager and Treasury Manager.
thepennyhoarder.com
Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour
Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States
Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
thepennyhoarder.com
Liveops Needs Call Center Agents With 1 Year of Customer Service Experience
Liveops, a virtual contact center, is hiring call center agents to work from home in 35 states. Hourly earnings are expected to range between $12 and $17. Your hours will vary from week to week, but you will be expected to work at least 10 hours every week. You will...
Comments / 0