Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
Sedalia Police observed an SUV drifting back and forth while traveling eastbound on West 16th Street Sunday just before 2 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at 16th and Quincy, and an investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Elizabeth Aimee Davis of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Davis was...
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man sentenced to 19 years in prison for failed bank robbery and firearms
A Missouri man who shot at law enforcement officers while fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court. Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, Drexel, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was found guilty...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 15, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where he continued to resist arrest. The suspect was taken into custody in the 23000 block of Anderson School Road. Darrell L. Johnson, 45, Sedalia, was arrested on formal charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Driving While Intoxicated. Johnson was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold. Johnson was issued of a bond of $5,000 cash or surety with several bond conditions, including that Johnson shall surrender his driver's license, he shall not drive, nor will Johnson have any contact with Deputy Moore.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Auto Theft
A Sedalia man was arrested for auto theft early this morning. Sedalia Police took a report from a woman at an apartment in the 400 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning at 9:22 a.m. She said that a man who was at her apartment on Friday was seen driving...
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January
A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
High-speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
On Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Cole County purchases radar trailer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
