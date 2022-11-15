ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three

The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan

Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan

Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
There’s One Michigan Location Where Deer Hunters Shouldn’t Eat Their Kill

There is nothing like a Michigan hunting camp for the firearm whitetail deer season, but you better make sure your camp is not near this area if you plan to eat your kill. For generations, deer camp has been a ritual for many Michigan hunters for as long as I can remember. A group of hunters gets together in that place for the annual firearm deer season in hopes of harvesting that big buck.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Mackinac Island Still Open to Visitors During Winter Months

It's the most wonderful time of the year to be on Mackinac Island. Yes, you can still visit Mackinac Island in the winter. I love the fact that Mackinac Island is still open to visitors during the winter months. This has always been a dream vacation of mine. I just think it would be so romantic to take my wife to Mackinac Island so we can enjoy the beautiful scenery.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?

The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
