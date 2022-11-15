Read full article on original website
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Is Michigan Full Of Grinches? We’re Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets
They say that the spirit of the holidays is about spreading cheer, not receiving it. They say that the true joy of the holiday season is the feeling you get when you see a loved one open a present you purchased or made for them. In fact- it shouldn't even matter if you get a single present under your tree.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan
Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
I’m a Big Bag Hunter With Bow…No I Am Not, But It Is Hunting Season
When it comes to deer hunting, Michigan is one of the best! There are some that might think that is needless animal killing, but that is not accurate. Deer are subject to overpopulation and that leads to more issues. Hunting is one of the main tools for wildlife management. It is also a bit of a tradition in the mitten.
There’s One Michigan Location Where Deer Hunters Shouldn’t Eat Their Kill
There is nothing like a Michigan hunting camp for the firearm whitetail deer season, but you better make sure your camp is not near this area if you plan to eat your kill. For generations, deer camp has been a ritual for many Michigan hunters for as long as I can remember. A group of hunters gets together in that place for the annual firearm deer season in hopes of harvesting that big buck.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Mackinac Island Still Open to Visitors During Winter Months
It's the most wonderful time of the year to be on Mackinac Island. Yes, you can still visit Mackinac Island in the winter. I love the fact that Mackinac Island is still open to visitors during the winter months. This has always been a dream vacation of mine. I just think it would be so romantic to take my wife to Mackinac Island so we can enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Merry Prehistoric Christmas – Michigan Holiday Display Includes Massive Lit Up Dinosaurs
It's a different take on your traditional holiday light show... Pine Knob Holiday Light Show includes Giant Dinosaurs. Magic of Lights is returning to Pine Knob in Clarkston, Mich., in 2022. The drive-through light display runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features features holiday themed scenes and...
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?
The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
