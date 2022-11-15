ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KREM2

Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Runaway 12-year-old girl located

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Moscow murder victims identified

The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

911 outage affecting Newman Lake area restored

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Update: SREC has confirmed that this outage has been restored at this time. Original: Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is advising Newman Lake residents of a possible CenturyLink/Lumen telephone outage. According to SREC, CenturyLink customers in the Newman Lake area may not be able to...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
