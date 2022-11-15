Read full article on original website
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
‘Your days are numbered’: U of I victim’s sister calls for justice, answers
The victim's families are coming to grips with so much loss as unanswered loom.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple shots...
idahoednews.org
‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community:’ Police break silence on U of I slayings
In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told...
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Runaway 12-year-old girl located
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
KXLY
Sandpoint PD investigating misuse of public funds at Bonner County Fairgrounds
SANDPOINT, Wash. — The Sandpoint Police Department is continuing to investigate the misuse of public funds at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. A fair employee and the Fair Board brought allegations to Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall against Fair Director Darcey Smith. Smith died on November 2, but the Prosecutor’s...
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
RSV cases steadily rising in Spokane, children's hospitals overwhelmed
SPOKANE, Wash. — A surge in RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases is placing a major strain on our nation's hospitals right now. Pediatric hospitals across Washington state are swamped with children infected by RSV. Many are operating at 100 % capacity almost 24 hours a day. Here in Spokane,...
911 outage affecting Newman Lake area restored
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Update: SREC has confirmed that this outage has been restored at this time. Original: Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is advising Newman Lake residents of a possible CenturyLink/Lumen telephone outage. According to SREC, CenturyLink customers in the Newman Lake area may not be able to...
One woman dead after an apartment fire in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in an apartment fire in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood on Saturday early morning. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), a neighbor called 911 after noticing a "really strong chemical smell" coming from the apartment located at the 2300 Block of West Pacific Ave. just after 3 a.m.
KREM2
