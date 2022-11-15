VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A petition challenging one of the Vigo County School Board races has been filed in Vigo County Court. According to court documents, Carey Labella has filed a petition to contest the election in her race against Eric Graves, who won the District 1 seat. In her petition, Labella claims that Graves filed for his candidacy while residing outside District 1.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO