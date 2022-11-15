Read full article on original website
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond...
Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
Greencastle Road open after bridge repair
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Greencastle Rd. is now open after repairs were made to a bridge that collapsed. The bridge collapsed nearly three months ago because of what officials believe to be oversized trucks traveling on the bridge. Commissioner Brendan Kearns said that the project costs roughly $100,000...
Vigil held for two lives lost during Brazil fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community comes together to pay its respects after a tragedy. Wednesday night a trailer fire took the lives of two young children in Clay County. A vigil was held at the residence on West State Road in Brazil. Dozens of people from the neighborhood...
One Vigo School Board election result challenged in court
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A petition challenging one of the Vigo County School Board races has been filed in Vigo County Court. According to court documents, Carey Labella has filed a petition to contest the election in her race against Eric Graves, who won the District 1 seat. In her petition, Labella claims that Graves filed for his candidacy while residing outside District 1.
Holiday Market and Expo returns to Sullivan this weekend
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents can get some holiday shopping done this weekend at the Holiday Market and Expo. It’s taking place at the Sullivan Civic Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is free, but if visitors bring a canned good to donate...
VCEF awards Vigo County Schools $38,500
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $38,500 to schools across the county Friday during a ‘Business and Bagels’ celebration at Otter Creek Middle School. 20 schools within the Vigo County School Corporation received between $1,000 and $3,000 a piece, with the money...
