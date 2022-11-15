Read full article on original website
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
Person staying at Manston asylum processing centre dies in hospital
A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has died in hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell, the Home Office has said.It added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”More to follow... Read More Moment Jeremy Hunt confirmed the UK has entered recessionBorder Force and Home Office staff prepare to go on strikeChildren being coerced into most severe forms of sexual abuse online – report
Man being processed at Manston detention centre in Kent dies
Home Office confirms person who arrived in UK on small boat a week ago was taken ill and later died
