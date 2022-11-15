A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has died in hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell, the Home Office has said.It added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”More to follow... Read More Moment Jeremy Hunt confirmed the UK has entered recessionBorder Force and Home Office staff prepare to go on strikeChildren being coerced into most severe forms of sexual abuse online – report

25 MINUTES AGO