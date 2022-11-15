ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thunderboltradio.com

Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball

Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

47th Racer Roundup college rodeo kicks off tonight

Kentucky's oldest college rodeo event returns to Murray this weekend. The 47th annual Racer Roundup will feature more 300 competitors on 16 college rodeo teams coming to the Bill Cherry Agricultural Expo Center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They'll compete for cash prizes and belt buckles in events like bullfighting,...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/15 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Independent School District celebrates 150 years

The 150th birthday of the Murray Independent School District will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 6. To acknowledge the sesquicentennial, there will be a number of activities will occur throughout the day and evening to highlight the black and gold heritage of Murray Schools. There will be a cake and...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter

It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO

Kentuckians will be able to
JACKSON, MO
thecash-book.com

Jackson school district wins lawsuit appeal

The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Jackson R-2 School District on Nov. 8, effectively ending a long-running lawsuit over electrical work during the construction of the Jackson High School’s event center. The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the school district...
JACKSON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Road closure in Fulton extended to January

A long-term road closure in Fulton has been extended into January. The extension came after a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew discovered a water line running through the site on KY 1718/Fourth Street in Fulton. Fourth Street remains closed between Mears Street and Carr Street in downtown Fulton, as a crew...
FULTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Five Tilghman juniors selected for Paxton Scholars Program

​Five Tilghman juniors have been selected by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment as participants in Class 13 of the PaxtonScholars Program: Aleczandrea Coffie, Kilee Minter, Alexa White, Sydnee Harris, and Anniya Harris. The students were selected from a total of 17 applications submitted by African American Juniors enrolled in...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk

Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

New hiking, biking trail to open in Calvert City Thursday

Calvert City is opening a new 3-mile trail in Doctor's Park for running, hiking, and mountain biking. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the trail head behind City Hall at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Following a feasability study and some input from the high school mountain biking team, it...
CALVERT CITY, KY
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO

