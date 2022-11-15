Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball
Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
westkentuckystar.com
47th Racer Roundup college rodeo kicks off tonight
Kentucky's oldest college rodeo event returns to Murray this weekend. The 47th annual Racer Roundup will feature more 300 competitors on 16 college rodeo teams coming to the Bill Cherry Agricultural Expo Center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They'll compete for cash prizes and belt buckles in events like bullfighting,...
wpsdlocal6.com
11/15 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray Independent School District celebrates 150 years
The 150th birthday of the Murray Independent School District will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 6. To acknowledge the sesquicentennial, there will be a number of activities will occur throughout the day and evening to highlight the black and gold heritage of Murray Schools. There will be a cake and...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
KFVS12
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
thecash-book.com
Jackson school district wins lawsuit appeal
The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Jackson R-2 School District on Nov. 8, effectively ending a long-running lawsuit over electrical work during the construction of the Jackson High School’s event center. The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the school district...
westkentuckystar.com
Road closure in Fulton extended to January
A long-term road closure in Fulton has been extended into January. The extension came after a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew discovered a water line running through the site on KY 1718/Fourth Street in Fulton. Fourth Street remains closed between Mears Street and Carr Street in downtown Fulton, as a crew...
westkentuckystar.com
Five Tilghman juniors selected for Paxton Scholars Program
Five Tilghman juniors have been selected by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment as participants in Class 13 of the PaxtonScholars Program: Aleczandrea Coffie, Kilee Minter, Alexa White, Sydnee Harris, and Anniya Harris. The students were selected from a total of 17 applications submitted by African American Juniors enrolled in...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State President Bob Jackson stays silent on involvement to stop a news story from airing
PADUCAH — Weeks of investigation and hearings are now raising questions about Murray State University President Bob Jackson's involvement with former local Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson to allegedly stop a news story from airing on WKMS. Public radio station WKMS is owned and operated by Murray State University.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KFVS12
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
New hiking, biking trail to open in Calvert City Thursday
Calvert City is opening a new 3-mile trail in Doctor's Park for running, hiking, and mountain biking. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the trail head behind City Hall at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Following a feasability study and some input from the high school mountain biking team, it...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. St. James AME Church in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed in the December storm, but that's not the only loss the church is suffering right now. Thomas Bright is a leader at the...
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
