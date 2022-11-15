Read full article on original website
WTRF
Caterpillar worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, company fined
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTRF) — Federal investigators executed a fine to Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial vehicles and equipment, after a worker was killed by falling into a vat of molten iron, according to CBS News. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to...
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
1470 WMBD
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
25newsnow.com
Local hospitals weigh in on current conditions of RSV
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hospitals in Central Illinois are becoming overwhelmed due to increasing seasonal flu activity. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital have asked the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits as a precautionary measure to prevent further flu spread.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
1470 WMBD
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog rescued from cistern in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton firefighters were called to extract a dog trapped in a cistern Tuesday. According to a Canton Fire Department Facebook post, The German Sheperd was 20 ft. below a wooden deck that had to be dismantled for access. Extension ladders, ropes, and a harness were used to lower Canton firefighters into the cistern.
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Adjusted CityLink schedule for Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public transit in the Peoria area will observe Thanksgiving next week, which involves a pause of service on the holiday itself. Here’s what you need to know. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, buses will run as usual, and the Transit Center Customer Service will operate...
Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
25newsnow.com
Family displaced after Thursday night house fire in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A single-story home in Pekin was damaged by a fire Thursday night. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman told 25 News that family members made it out safely, but they’ve been displaced from the fire reported about 9:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway Street.
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
