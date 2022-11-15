PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO