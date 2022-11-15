ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
VIENNA, WV
WVNS

Canopy clearing season starting next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –  November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). Canopy clearing is the act of cutting branches and brush that overhang into roadways, and is vital to prolonging the life of the pavement on West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of road. “Water is a highway’s worst enemy. […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston

Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

