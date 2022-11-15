Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
connect-bridgeport.com
Charles Pointe Crossing's Main Boulevard is Named after State Native Key to Development's Plan, Layout
Genesis Partners joined with local government officials on Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of State Route 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing. Charles Pointe Crossing is the newest phase of Charles Pointe - a 1,700 acre award-winning Master Planned Development located...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
When will the highway construction in Fairmont finally end?
Dual highway construction projects have slowed traffic in Fairmont for months, which may have some drivers wondering when they'll get some relief.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Leader on Police Front who Assisted Countless Bridgeport Students, Dolores Shelton, Passes at 86
Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the...
Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad offering rail excursions to Tygart Junction for first time since 2000
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those looking for something different to do during the winter season are in luck as the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad is bringing back rail excursions from Elkins to Tygart Junction for the first time since 2000. This scenic, four-hour train ride departs the Historic...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 234 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 33; State Deaths at 7,569
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Nov. 17) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 612,047 with an increase of 234 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
Concerns voiced about Corridor H route
A group of local businesses, organizations and community members concerned about the route of Corridor H hosted a fundraising event at The Purple Fiddle in Thomas on Thursday.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Nurse for More than 50 Years and a Business Owner, Lucille M. Tackett, Passes at 81
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Canopy clearing season starting next week
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). Canopy clearing is the act of cutting branches and brush that overhang into roadways, and is vital to prolonging the life of the pavement on West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of road. “Water is a highway’s worst enemy. […]
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia high school students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
West Virginia police investigating illegal deer kill with a unique antler set
West Virginia police are investigating an illegal deer kill that had a unique antler set. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer Gieseke investigated a complaint of an illegal deer kill in southern Tyler County, West Virginia. The illegally killed buck was said to have a branched main beam on the left side with four points […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston
Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
