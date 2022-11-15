ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
Jim Cramer Says ‘Exhausted' Sellers Are Behind the Market's Strength

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "People don't want to trade, they just want to own and own and own some more," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year

Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount

GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.

