A health tech startup will one day be the "biggest company in the world," according to two investment partners with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. American healthcare is worth $4 trillion, which is five times the global advertising industry that makes up much of the revenue for four of the world's current most valuable companies (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), Daisy Wolf and Vijay Pande wrote in a Nov. 11 Andreessen Horowitz blog post. All four Big Tech firms are trying to break into healthcare.

2 DAYS AGO