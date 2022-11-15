Read full article on original website
VIDEO: CIF-SS Cross Country Championships
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
CIF Cross Country: Long Beach Poly Girls Qualify For State!
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Lakewood Football Will Host CIF-SS Championship Saturday Against Northwood
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers will make history this week as they host the CIF Southern Section Division 8 football championship against Northwood Saturday at 7 p.m. at the newly-renovated John Ford Stadium. The Lancers are playing in...
CIF Cross Country: Poly’s Rhone, Millikan’s Parra Qualify For State
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
Long Beach Girls’ Basketball Preview 2022-23
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our basketball coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. It’s been 14 years since any Moore League team...
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Millikan Rams
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored...
Moore League Girls’ Wrestling Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our wrestling coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. As the fall season ends, winter is upon us,...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: Lakewood Lancers
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The future is now for the Lakewood Lancers. Lakewood finished fourth in the Moore League...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: St. Anthony Saints
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. Expectations are high at St. Anthony, where Ray Bennett’s Saints have been moved to the CIF-SS Division 2AA level. The Saints have arguably the best player in the city and a talented young group as well, with a legitimate chance to win a league championship.
CIF Football: Lakewood Wins Dramatic Semifinal At Rancho Verde
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Of course it came down to the Lakewood defense. Throughout this tumultuous season, the Lakewood defense has been getting better every week and helped carry the Lancers to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinals on Friday at Rancho Verde.
Girls’ Basketball Preview: Wilson Bruins
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Things will be both new and familiar for the Wilson girls’ basketball team...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: Millikan Rams
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This will be a rebuilding season for Millikan girls’ basketball and coach Lorene...
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Cabrillo Jaguars
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family.
Ticket Link For Lakewood Rancho Verde CIFSS Football Semifinal
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers hit the road Friday night for a CIF-SS Division 8 semifinal at Rancho Verde. Click here to get your tickets for the 7 p.m. game. If the Lancers win they will host the...
PODCAST: Interviews With Lakewood Football Before CIF Semifinal
This week we’re stopping by Lakewood to interview coach Justin Utupo and a handful of players before their CIF semifinal on Friday. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Lakewood Lancers
He562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of...
FEATURE: Lakewood’s Justin Utupo Using Lessons From His Own Great Coaches
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Fresh off Lakewood’s dominating quarterfinal win over Redondo Union in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinals last Friday, coach Justin Utupo’s phone was buzzing with friends and family reaching out to congratulate him and his team.
