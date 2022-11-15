Read full article on original website
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
'Pickled': Pittsburgh area home to one of the biggest Pickleball leagues in the country
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Celebrities are facing off in a comedy pickleball tournament on CBS called "Pickled," so KDKA decided to have a mini-tournament of our own. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen recruited Heather Abraham, Mary Ours and Royce Jones to join her; but first, they had to learn how to play. And through the process, they learned one of the biggest pickleball leagues in the country is right here in our area.A quick 30-minute lesson was all Heather, Mary, Royce and Kristine needed to be good enough to play a game of pickleball.It wasn't always pretty. There were a few wiffs,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Onward State
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
Stayin’ North, where bowl experts project Pitt this year
With a pair of games to play, where 8 national bowl experts say the Panthers will play and a thumbnail of all of the projected opponents
kidsburgh.org
15 fun indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region
Photo above courtesy of Sky Zone. The cold weather and snow have arrived in the Pittsburgh region. But kids (and grownups, too) still have plenty of energy to burn up, even if they can’t go outside and play. There are plenty of indoor play spaces in Pittsburgh and beyond that offer all kinds of opportunities for exercise and fun.
Fast Casual
Chicken Guy skates into Pennsylvania
Magic Eats, a subsidiary of Magic Ice USA, has opened a Chicken Guy location at 4 PPG Place, which houses an ice skating rink in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In partnership with chef, TV personality, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author, Guy Fieri, the restaurant is the state's first Chicken Guy and seats 50 guests with an exterior order and pick-up kiosk during peak skating season.
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
Workers at 6 Pittsburgh Starbucks strike, demanding better wages and guaranteed shifts
Starbucks workers at six locations across Pittsburgh went on strike Thursday as part of a nationwide strike of employees at more than 100 stores, disrupting Red Cup Day, one of the company’s most profitable promotional events. But striking workers at the Bloomfield location had their own red cups to...
New pilot program to offer free, discounted public transit fares to qualifying SNAP families
PITTSBURGH — The Department of Human Services launched a new pilot program addressing the rising cost of public transit. The plan will offer free or discounted fares to low-income families who are SNAP recipients. “I think it’s about $3 to go from here to Oakland, that’s ridiculous,” said transit...
abc27.com
Kennywood introduces new ‘out of this world’ ride
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.
thepittsburgh100.com
Pittsburgh’s predictably chilly winter prognostication
Despite what a lot of November’s afternoons would have you believe, the weather is finally turning wintry. The Farmers’ Almanac’s extended winter forecast, in fact, foresees a cold and stormy December for the U.S., and the 200-year-old publication doesn’t see things improving much. Looking at the...
Tom Hanks will take over the radio on Thanksgiving Day in western Pa.
That’s right! “Hanks-giving Day” is coming. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be taking over the radio airwaves in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day.
Pittsburghers skeptical of mayor's snow removal goals
A goal of clearing all city streets within 24 hours of each snowfall sounds too ambitious for some Pittsburghers who have experienced hellacious waits for snow removal in the past. “I just don’t think it’s realistic,” said Margaret Loria, of Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood. “Pittsburgh is hills.”...
playpennsylvania.com
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines
The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
Pittsburgh preparing for Light Up Night amid safety concerns
PITTSBURGH — The lights are up and ready to be lit for the annual Pittsburgh tradition of Light Up Night. “It used to be a tradition, we’d always come down when our kids were little and we were thinking about coming back again for this weekend,” said Greg Magnus.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends
This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
BIG WINNER: $5M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Someone in Allegheny County is now a multi-millionaire!. A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District at 5550 Centre Avenue in Shadyside. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket, $5 Million Money Maker,...
whereverfamily.com
Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail
Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
