Martin, Melissa Anderson make investment in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Melissa and Martin Anderson of Greenville honored their fathers with a significant investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Tuesday.

The investment includes a naming opportunity at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium which was made in honor of William M. Monroe and the late Brayom E. Anderson Jr.

The Andersons are longtime supporters of the Pirate Club. Melissa graduated from NC State in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University in 1995. She worked for 27 years as a Pediatric ICU and Pediatric Sedation RN at ECU Health Medical Center. Martin earned a degree in industrial construction from Pitt Community College in 1995 and became a franchisee owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs that same year. He is currently a multi-unit franchisee in North Carolina and S.E. Virginia.

“Our passion for ECU Athletics and the Pirates stems from our dads and growing up in Greenville,” the Andersons said. “They both enjoyed attending all the games and supporting the Pirates over the years. We are honored that we can pay tribute to them by putting their names on a gate at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.”

“We are grateful for Melissa and Martin and for their investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign,” Robinson said. “They are passionate Pirates who have been tremendous supporters of the Pirate Club. In our first conversation, you could sense the love they had for their parents and how influential Mr. Anderson Jr. and Dr. Monroe are in their lives.”

Brayom E. Anderson Jr. graduated from East Carolina in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in history and in 1965 with a master’s degree in counseling. He started his career as a guidance counselor in Pinehurst returning to Greenville to work in the Continuing Education Department at ECU for several years. From there he owned a roofing business for over a decade and finished his career in consulting.

William M. Monroe earned his undergraduate degree in 1960 and continued his education earning a medical doctorate degree in 1964, both from UNC Chapel Hill. He served in Hawaii and Vietnam as a U.S. Army Captain and Battalion Surgeon for the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry of the 25th Infantry Division. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at UNC Chapel Hill and McPherson Hospital in Durham.

He began his career in 1970 at Greenville Eye Clinic and volunteered with ECU Sports Medicine as the Ophthalmologist for ECU sports teams for 25-plus years. Dr. Monroe is happily retired and living in Bath, NC. For more information about the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, please visit ecupirateclub.com/piratesunite. Individuals earn double priority points with a gift to the campaign.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.