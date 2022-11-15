Sioux City Police advising caution on slippery roads
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the light snow that Sioux City has been receiving, the Police have responded to more than a dozen crashes related to slippery roads.
According to Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill, the police department has responded to 18 crashes around the city.Iowa DOT launching virtual tour, discussion on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit replacement
Gill added that plows are currently working to spread sand and salt to help reduce sliding.
Drivers should allow extra time to come to a stop and stay alert.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0