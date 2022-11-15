ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Police advising caution on slippery roads

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ky82T_0jBeTH8j00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the light snow that Sioux City has been receiving, the Police have responded to more than a dozen crashes related to slippery roads.

According to Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill, the police department has responded to 18 crashes around the city.

Iowa DOT launching virtual tour, discussion on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit replacement

Gill added that plows are currently working to spread sand and salt to help reduce sliding.

Drivers should allow extra time to come to a stop and stay alert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

1ST LOCAL SNOWFALL LEADS TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THERE WERE OVER 20 ACCIDENTS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE METRO AREA BECAUSE OF THE UNEXPECTED SNOW THAT WE RECEIVED. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS WITH SNOW BACK IN THE FORECAST, IT’S TIME TO BRUSH UP ON YOUR WINTER DRIVING SKILLS:. ICY2 OC………ON THE ICE. :11...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire

Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four People Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:45 p.m., 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon was driving a 2003 Ford SUV eastbound on Highway 18, in front of Drenkow Motors. They tell us that 42-year-old Adelia Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was westbound on 18 in a 1997 Ford pickup.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation. Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
STANTON, NE
KLEM

KLEM News for Friday, November 18

Northwest Iowa Credit Union members will vote Saturday on merging with CENT, a credit union based in Mason City. Matt Chizek is President and CEO of CENT, and he’s also helping NW Iowa Credit Union after their President retired. Chizek says the vote is taking place all day Saturday.
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Telly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Telly, a 3–4-year-old, female, orange and black, Tortie-Calico cat. She was found at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Drive. As you can probably “telly” from the picture, she’s an extremely chatty-catty, with a lot to say. She’s great with people […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy