Sioux City Police advising caution on slippery roads

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the light snow that Sioux City has been receiving, the Police have responded to more than a dozen crashes related to slippery roads.

According to Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill, the police department has responded to 18 crashes around the city.

Gill added that plows are currently working to spread sand and salt to help reduce sliding.

Drivers should allow extra time to come to a stop and stay alert.

