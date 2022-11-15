Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Crop Advantage Series in January Includes Storm Lake Stop
A reminder that Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will travel to 14 locations around Iowa in January, including Storm Lake, for Crop Advantage meetings to provide updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers. The Storm Lake stop will be on January 4th at...
stormlakeradio.com
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
stormlakeradio.com
Prairie Lakes AEA Achieves Full Accreditation
The Prairie Lakes Area Education Agency, which serves a number of area schools, has received full accreditation from the Iowa State Board of Education. The accredited status indicates that the agency has met all requirements for services designated by Chapter 72 of the Iowa Administrative Code. During the accreditation process, each of Iowa's nine Area Education Agencies undergoes an intensive review of services designated to ensure that the agencies are meeting all requirements. The process includes interviews with school personnel, as well as agency staff members. All nine AEA's have full accreditation status.
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Denies Environmental Study Request for Proposed Navigator Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board is denying a request for an environmental impact study for construction of the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway carbon capture pipeline. The study request was made by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The pipeline would run through counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Pocahontas. Last...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake School Board Finalizes Iowa Central Building Purchase Agreement
The Storm Lake School Board this week finalized the purchase of the Iowa Central Community Community College which is adjacent to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said all of the behind-the-scenes work on the purchase has been completed. She believes Iowa Central has received good news on their end as far as the timeline for moving into their new location on the north side of town, and expects them to be moved out of the current location in the next two years...(audio clip below)
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Involved in Clay County Rollover Accident
A Storm Lake woman escaped uninjured in an single-vehicle rollover accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 8:25 this (Thur) morning in the five-thousand mile of U.S. Highway 71. 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving northbound when her vehicle lost traction, spun, and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over once, and came to rest on the drivers side.
stormlakeradio.com
Myrtle E. Stephens, age 95, of Grimes
Myrtle E. Stephens, age 95, of Grimes, Iowa formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa died on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Funeral services will take place Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Wall Lake Cemetery in...
stormlakeradio.com
Velma L. Peterson, age 102, of Storm Lake
Velma L. Peterson, age 102, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on November 15, 2022, at the Methodist Manor in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial will be in the Elk Township Cemetery in Alta.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Flu Shot Rate Lagging ; Local Flu and COVID Vaccine Numbers
The latest data indicates about 25-percent of Iowans have gotten a flu shot. Dr. Robert Kruse is the state medical director...(audio clip below :06 ) Over 20-percent of Buena Vista County residents have received the flu vaccine. All surrounding counties have a flu vaccination rate of 24-percent or higher, with the exception of Ida County at 18-percent. During the flu season three years ago, 40-percent of Iowans got a flu shot. Kruse says cases of influenza and the respiratory illness known as R-S-V are increasing in Iowa with residents indoors more this time of year.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
newsdakota.com
Another Record Land Sale in Iowa
(NAFB.com) – Iowa set another record for farmland sales. Seventy-three acres of high-quality farmland in Sioux County, Iowa, sold for $30,000 per acre at auction on November 11. That’s a total sale worth $2.195 million. That’s just part of a new $30,000-per-acre club in Iowa. A local farmer was the buyer, and the runner-up was also a farmer. A statement from Iowa Appraisal says the company can’t explain these recent price records. The price itself got negotiated in just minutes. “There’s no really good explanation for sudden jumps in these record prices,” the company says.
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
nwestiowa.com
A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania
REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
stormlakeradio.com
Gas Prices Continue Trending Downward
The latest statistics from Triple A Iowa show the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.49. That's down six cents in the last week, and down 16 cents in the last month. A year ago at this time, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa was $3.17.
