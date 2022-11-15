ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job

Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker

National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin

Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
AUBURN, KY
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji

The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL

A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett suggests Dolphins knew what Browns would do defensively

All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett may have taken a shot at the Cleveland Browns coaching staff ahead of the weekend. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Garrett explained on Friday that he and his teammates felt as if Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knew exactly how to overpower Cleveland's defense in last Sunday's 39-17 blowout that left the Browns at 3-6 on the campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency

The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale offers high praise for rookie pass-rusher

Kayvon Thibodeaux is on his way to being a superstar. The New York Giants landed the proficient pass-rusher out of Oregon with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. Thibodeaux was a surprising selection for the Giants. Some believed he wouldn’t still be on the board after four picks, others thought the Giants would rather target an offensive lineman. Instead, Big Blue landed a premiere pass-rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick and their desired cornerstone offensive lineman in Evan Neal with the seventh pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA

