Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Bronco offers concerning reason for Russell Wilson’s struggles
Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos teammates have struggled all season to get on the same page, and some troubling new information has surfaced about what has contributed to the disconnect. Former Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus said on 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver Wednesday that several people inside...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes makes a humble comment that should actually scare every NFL defense
When you have already done everything an NFL quarterback dreams of doing in just your second full season as a starter, it’s usually hard to see where things could get better. For the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, it isn’t. Patrick Mahomes was a league MVP, Super Bowl winner,...
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
Syracuse.com
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker
National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin
Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji
The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL
A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett suggests Dolphins knew what Browns would do defensively
All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett may have taken a shot at the Cleveland Browns coaching staff ahead of the weekend. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Garrett explained on Friday that he and his teammates felt as if Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knew exactly how to overpower Cleveland's defense in last Sunday's 39-17 blowout that left the Browns at 3-6 on the campaign.
Yardbarker
Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency
The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
Yardbarker
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale offers high praise for rookie pass-rusher
Kayvon Thibodeaux is on his way to being a superstar. The New York Giants landed the proficient pass-rusher out of Oregon with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. Thibodeaux was a surprising selection for the Giants. Some believed he wouldn’t still be on the board after four picks, others thought the Giants would rather target an offensive lineman. Instead, Big Blue landed a premiere pass-rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick and their desired cornerstone offensive lineman in Evan Neal with the seventh pick.
Yardbarker
'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Yardbarker
Ohio State coach Ryan Day updates WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's potential return
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return this year is in doubt after Ryan Day discussed the star wide receiver on Thursday. "I wouldn't say 'expecting,'" Day said when asked about Smith-Njigba's status for the rest of the season, per On3. "I would probably say 'hoping.' But no update at this point." Ohio State...
Comments / 0