Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Talks to Build A 'Virtual World' With Avatars Of Themselves
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of projects coming up, including but not limited to Harry's memoir Spare, their joint Netflix docuseries, and, apparently... A virtual universe where they can connect with fans. Yes, really. The Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'in talks'...
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports
It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
Elle
All About Brad Pitt’s Rumored New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Who He’s Been Dating for ‘a Few Months’
Just weeks after Brad Pitt was rumored to be seeing Emily Ratajkowski (who is now reportedly dating Pete Davidson), the 58-year-old actor may have a different new woman in his life. The Daily Mail ran photos of Pitt at a Bono concert on Sunday night (November 13) with Ines de Ramon, a 32-year-old Swiss jewelry professional. The Daily Mail claimed it was informed by sources that de Ramon was part of Pitt’s team. People, meanwhile, reported that de Ramon works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko. Her LinkedIn lists her position as vice president of the company.
Elle
Ryan Reynolds on How His and Blake Lively's Daughters Feel About Baby No. 4
These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, a couple who once joked about being “breeders,” are set to welcome their fourth child soon. The two have kept the baby's gender a surprise on purpose, but Reynolds did share how their three daughters feel about welcoming another sister or their first brother into the mix during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Elle
Eva Mendes Hints That She and Ryan Gosling Have Been Secretly Married for Years
Eva Mendes isn’t one to talk much about her relationship status with Ryan Gosling, her partner of 11 years, but she did offer a pretty big hint that the two may have gotten secretly married years ago. Mendes was on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show today, where she was asked about her “de Gosling” tattoo she flaunted on her Instagram this week. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, in Hispanic culture, many women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” (“of” in English). Thus, “de Gosling” translates to “of Gosling.”
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
Elle
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Are ‘Taking a Break’ After Almost 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance is on pause for now. Multiple sources told People that the couple of almost two years is “taking a break” from dating. Blame it on schedules and distance, one source explained. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is...
Chris Colfer Reflected On How It Felt Like A "Judgment" For Kurt Hummel To Be Written As Gay When Chris Himself "Wasn’t Ready" To Openly Discuss His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Hints She Isn’t Exclusively Dating Pete Davidson on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski used her TikTok to cheekily make one thing clear: she isn’t looking for a serious, exclusive relationship with anyone right now, not even Pete Davidson, whom she was photographed hugging Wednesday evening amid dating reports. Ratajkowski shared a video of her lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”
Elle
Kate Middleton Is Lovely in a Semi-Sheer Polka Dot Dress While Supporting Ukraine
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, showed her support for the people of Ukraine today on a solo engagement. The royal dressed in the country's national colors, blue and yellow, to visit the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, England. Her look consisted of a sheer button-up navy collared dress...
Elle
Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence on How Ticketmaster Handled the Eras Tour: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Swifties went through it this week trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour during its presale for “verified fans.” They struggled with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster site, its long queues, and site bugs. And Ticketmaster gave them more reason to be outraged when it announced yesterday that it was canceling the general public sale of tickets, set to begin today, due to “overwhelming demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Elle
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly ‘Winning Over’ Emily Ratajkowski With Their ‘Chill Relationship’
Pete Davidson, Hollywood's surprise most coveted bachelor, is having great luck charming Emily Ratajkowski, a source close to Emrata would like you (and E!) to know. The SNL alum, who recently dated Kim Kardashian, was reported to be dating Ratajkowski at the beginning of this week. Emrata and Davidson were then photographed hugging on Wednesday.
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’: Emma Corrin Worked With a Body Movement Coach to Embody Connie’s Double Life
Emma Corrin's character in 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' is torn between two different versions of herself, requiring special acting.
Elle
Megan Fox Congratulated Her Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on His Grammy Nom in the Most Megan Way
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Machine Gun Kelly became a Grammy nominee yesterday, with his album Mainstream Sellout getting a Best Rock Album nod. And his fiancée Megan Fox took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the feat in adoring—and very Megan Fox—fashion. Fox wrote, “WOW congratulations to my Grammy nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer. You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this.”
Elle
Andrew Morton on His New Book, The Queen, and The Crown Season 5
Andrew Morton regrets little about his bestselling 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: not the surreptitious manner in which its interviews were conducted; not the warfare it catalyzed between the Prince and Princess of Wales; nor the way it was portrayed in 2022, on the fifth and penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s drama The Crown. He has only two wistful observations: That so many refused to believe his work was authentic when first published, and that he never got to meet with Princess Diana before her death, to express his gratefulness for their work together.
Elle
Emma Roberts' Pastel Tinsel Hair Extensions Are Giving Us Primary School Disco Flashbacks
Picture this, it's year five and you've just got into double figures, you got the dress you wanted from Tammy Girl/New Look 915, your glitter polish is on and your heel is at least two inches. But something... is missing. The school disco is that evening and you've poured over Shout magazine for every piece of style and fashion advice, and how to artfully look away from the lush classmate you have a crush on, but you haven't quite reached perfection.
Comments / 0