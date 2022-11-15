Immunosuppressive regimens after a heart transplant can hamper good therapeutic progressions in fibrosis

Read full article on original website
Colon cancer: Dying cancer cells give neighboring tumor cells instructions on how to survive
Colorectal carcinoma is the second most common cause of cancer death in Germany. Although cancer research in recent years has been able to significantly improve early diagnosis and therapy, the resistance of advanced colorectal tumors to common chemotherapies still constitutes a major problem and contributes substantially to the high mortality rate of patients with such tumors.
UC Davis Health testing microshunt in children with refractory childhood glaucoma
A polymer-based microshunt is safe and effective in pediatric patients with refractory childhood glaucoma, according to a small, single-center case series at the UC Davis Health Eye Center. The study, "Use of a Novel Microshunt in Refractory Childhood Glaucoma," was published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology. It includes a...
Old mice regain leg strength after antibody treatment
Muscle stem cells, the cells in muscle fibers that generate new muscle cells after injury or exercise, lose their potency with age. But a study by researchers at Stanford Medicine shows that old mice regain the leg muscle strength of younger animals after receiving an antibody treatment that targets a pathway mediated by a molecule called CD47.
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
The protein behind immunotherapy resistance
Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient's own immune system against their tumor. Our increasing knowledge of the mechanisms by which the body regulates immune responses has been transformative to our fight against cancer. But despite success rates, immunotherapy has time and again met with...
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Dietary change starves cancer cells, overcoming treatment resistance
A dietary change could be a key to enhancing colon cancer treatment, a new study from the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center finds. Cancer cells need nutrients to survive and grow. One of the most important nutrient sensing molecules in a cell is called mTORC1. Often called a master regulator of cell growth, it allows cells to sense different nutrients and thereby grow and proliferate. When nutrients are limited, cells dial down nutrient sensing cascade and turn off mTORC1.
Researchers unlock pattern of gene activity for ADHD
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in genes that code for known chemicals that brain cells use to communicate.
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds
Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
Why viral infections are worse for people with COPD
Researchers from the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the University of Newcastle have identified immune killer cells that are responsible for exacerbating viral infections in people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Dr. Jemma Mayall from HMRI's Immune Health Research Program led the study which found that a type...
Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments
Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
Down syndrome, like Alzheimer's, is a double-prion disorder
The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer's disease in 2019.
Mouse study: Slower heart rate protects against heart enlargement, limits exercise capacity
A new study in mice showed that a slower heart rate may protect against enlargement of the heart, a condition that could become life-threatening if left untreated. The study is published ahead of print in Function. Previous research has found that sudden cardiac death is more likely in people who...
Researchers identify protein that contributes to tau neurotoxicity in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have identified a protein that interacts and enhances the spread of neurotoxic species of tau—which is primarily found in neurons that appear abnormal in the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients. The study, recently published in Nature Neuroscience, was led by Cristian Lasagna-Reeves,...
New nasal vaccine strategy could improve COVID-19 protection
Researchers from the Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney have developed a new nasal vaccination strategy that induces potent lung immunity and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The new vaccine approach has been tested successfully in mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for enhancing protection...
Researchers discover new oral drug for lowering cholesterol
After statins, the next leading class of medications for managing cholesterol are PCSK9 inhibitors. These highly effective agents help the body pull excess cholesterol from the blood, but unlike statins, which are available as oral agents, PCSK9 inhibitors can only be administered as shots, creating barriers to their use. Now,...
I'm thinking of surgery for endometriosis. What's involved? Does it work?
Endometriosis is a painful condition caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. It affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms include painful periods, pelvic pain, fatigue, pain with sexual intercourse, pain while urinating...
