Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
clarksvillenow.com
Audit finds issues with city Housing Rehabilitation Program caused by outdated software
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City officials are working to correct issues with the Clarksville Housing Rehabilitation Program after an internal audit revealed problems with policies and procedures. CNCS Homeowner Rehabilitation Loan Servicing and Collections received multiple comments in the audit, which seemed to indicate the issues resulted from...
whopam.com
City council passes solar zoning amendment, several municipal orders
Hopkinsville City Council passed an adjustment to the zoning code in relation to solar panel farms on second-reading at Tuesday’s meeting, along with incentives for Ascend Elements. The amendment regulates certain aspects of solar farms in the City of Hopkinsville, including a minimum amount of feet the panels must...
clarksvillenow.com
County safety and risk director elected to serve as president of TN PRIMA
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA). The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville. Hood has worked...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Foundry buys 26.9 acres from IDB, plans move from downtown to Industrial Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A longtime Clarksville company is looking to move their operations to the north side of the Industrial Park after purchasing 26.9 acres from the Clarksville-Montgomery Industrial Development Board (IDB). The company, Clarksville Foundry, is currently located on Red River Street in downtown Clarksville. They...
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
Organization encourages business members to pay employees 'living wage'
During International Living Wage Week, Nashville Living Wage is seeking more members in an effort to help more Nashvillians earn a "living wage" opposed to a minimum wage.
WSMV
Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon still committed to Clarksville plans despite recent national layoffs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Amazon recently announced it will be laying off 10,000 employees, leaving many to wonder what that means for the distribution center recently built in Clarksville. The facility has already had some setbacks, with an 8-to-10-month delay announced earlier this year. That delay was one...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
Sumner County voters OK Hendersonville charter amendment, oppose increased tax rate
Voters in Sumner County approved a charter amendment in Hendersonville while defeating a proposed new tax in Portland on Election Day.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
clarksvillenow.com
Nashville State Community College announces director of Nursing
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Nashville State Community College’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
clarksvillenow.com
CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
tbinewsroom.com
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
Comments / 0