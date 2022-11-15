ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

clarksvillenow.com

County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Audit finds issues with city Housing Rehabilitation Program caused by outdated software

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City officials are working to correct issues with the Clarksville Housing Rehabilitation Program after an internal audit revealed problems with policies and procedures. CNCS Homeowner Rehabilitation Loan Servicing and Collections received multiple comments in the audit, which seemed to indicate the issues resulted from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

City council passes solar zoning amendment, several municipal orders

Hopkinsville City Council passed an adjustment to the zoning code in relation to solar panel farms on second-reading at Tuesday’s meeting, along with incentives for Ascend Elements. The amendment regulates certain aspects of solar farms in the City of Hopkinsville, including a minimum amount of feet the panels must...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Amazon still committed to Clarksville plans despite recent national layoffs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Amazon recently announced it will be laying off 10,000 employees, leaving many to wonder what that means for the distribution center recently built in Clarksville. The facility has already had some setbacks, with an 8-to-10-month delay announced earlier this year. That delay was one...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Nashville State Community College announces director of Nursing

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Nashville State Community College’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
NASHVILLE, TN

