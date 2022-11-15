GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Board of Commissioners adopted a $440 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which runs from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. “The budget is structurally balanced, protects our financial reserves and supports critical needs in our region,” Stan Stek, chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “I am proud the county board came together once again and unanimously adopted a spending plan (that) will keep Kent County moving forward.”

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO