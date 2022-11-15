ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 36

game show lover
3d ago

I think you are going to be greatly surprised by what the outcome will be. Instead of government having their hand in everything and trying to manipulate to a certain outcome, we can live with each other in peace and harmony. Watching out for each other, bringing out the best in each other, caring for each other. Our forefathers wanted individual freedom with little government interference. Let’s show the world it can be done. If it doesn’t happen to the liking of the people there will be the next election to make the changes.

Toni Patzke Williams
3d ago

“Far right”. Nice unbiased article. If you think it’s “far right” to want to maintain your freedom and have complete say over your own children, then you are the problem. Thank God for Ottawa Impact!

John Michaels
3d ago

Article has done a poor job representing the Ottawa Impact group as being far right. Their constituents and citizens of Ottawa County voted them in because they’ve been frustrated with their freedoms being under attack, parental rights, lockdown of schools and small businesses hurt this community. This faith based group will represent us well and will be a beacon of light for the State of Michigan. Congratulations to our newly elected Ottawa County Commissioners!

