Nashville, TN

tn.gov

Protection from Harm Administrative Secretary Position

DIDD is seeking to fill an Administrative Assistant position for the Protection from Harm division. This position will be located in Nashville, Tennessee. Providing administrative support to the Middle Investigations Coordinator and a team of up to 18 Investigators. Completing letters and weekly reports using MS Word and Excel. Sending...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures November 17-23, 2022

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Construction Prompts Traffic Shifts on State Route 56 in DeKalb County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the SR-56 improvement project from south of the Warren-Dekalb County line to East Bryant Street, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin shifting traffic to portions of new alignment at two different locations. Starting Thursday, November 17, 2022, traffic will be shifted...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

