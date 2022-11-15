Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: No Maintenance Is Designing Clothing Inspired by Decades Past
Every great brand has its hero piece, an item that immediately comes to mind when you think of the label. For Supreme, it’s the box logo T-shirt. For Ralph Lauren, it’s the polo shirt. Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson’s budding brand No Maintenance is becoming known for its shaggy cardigan.
Complex
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022
Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you may be busy plotting out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also plan out what merch you should cop before anything else. ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less when it comes to the brands featured this year.
Complex
Brands To Watch: Spencer Badu’s “Youniforms” Are For Everyone
Spencer Badu is disinterested in the monolithic looks that are popular in mainstream fashion today. You know, those head-to-toe Yeezy Gap looks you constantly see on your Instagram feed. Or, when you go outside and suddenly see that teenagers are all wearing Rick Owens now thanks to Playboi Carti. Instead, the 28-year-old Ghanaian Canadian designer aims to promote a different kind of uniformity within fashion. While Badu smirks and admits his friends thought the term was cliche, he dubs his genderless and futuristic garments “Youniforms” because they’re about promoting individuality more than anything else.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Complex
Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’
The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Complex
Young Dolph’s “Get Away” Track Released, Cookie Shop Where Rapper Was Killed Honors Him on Anniversary of His Death
To mark the one-year anniversary of the loss of Young Dolph, the rapper’s estate shared a new posthumous song while his close collaborator Key Glock dropped a tribute EP. “Get Away” is the first single from Dolph’s upcoming posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which arrives on Dec. 9. The record was completed before the rapper was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 17, 2021, and will feature appearances from Key Glock, Gucci Mane, and Peewee Longway.
Complex
Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
Complex
Amazon Music Is Your Plug For ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon 2022 is going to be the world epicenter of sneakers, music, fashion, and culture for the weekend of November 19-20. And whether you can make it to Long Beach or not, Amazon Music’s got you covered on the ground or from afar. Amazon Music is going to be...
Complex
Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid” f/ SNOT
88rising’s Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid.”. The release of the track is accompanied by a golf-themed video, swinging at golf balls that feature a frowny face. The song itself, meanwhile, features a bass-heavy beat that’s anchored by R&B-style guitar licks and dramatic strings. Brian effortlessly switches between his low-pitched, distinctive rapping voice, and more angelic singing vocals.
Collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan sold for $670K
Dylan wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman.
Complex
Lil Wayne Recalls Special Moment of Welcoming Make-A-Wish Recipient Onstage at Lil WeezyAna Fest
Lil Wayne made a young Texas boy’s dreams come true at this year’s Lil WeezyAna Fest. According to TMZ, it was back in October that the New Orleans rapper hosted a Make-A-Wish recipient, Donovan Fitzpatrick, at the concert, who is a huge Weezy fan. The rapper welcomed the 10-year-old on stage during his set and performed “Go DJ.” In addition to being a Wayne fan, Fitzpatrick is also a huge Los Angeles Lakers and Kansas City Chiefs devotee. When Wayne found out, he gifted the kid a ton of sports collectibles, including baseball caps, jerseys, beanies, and more.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and More
November is jam-packed with new music. This week, Roddy Ricch dropped his latest project, Feed Tha Streets III, featuring the buoyant track “Blue Cheese.” Pharrell and Travis Scott united on “Down In Atlanta,” and Don Toliver is bringing new life to an old classic on his track “Do It Right.” This week’s list also includes new music from Chance the Rapper, Key Glock, Babyface Ray, and many more.
Complex
Rockstar Energy Drink & Angus Cloud Unveil Exclusive ComplexCon Billionaire Boys Club Capsule Collection
It’s a collaboration for the ages. From the second Angus Cloud stepped on the screen in his breakout acting role as Fez – a rogue character with a pure heart on the uber-popular show Euphoria — he’s stolen every scene, whether he’s earnestly reminding Rue of her wrongdoings or teaching a lesson to the series’ antagonist. Within a matter of years, he’s become one of the most exciting and lovable young actors in entertainment today. And now he’s officially the face of Rockstar Energy. For the energy drink brand that boasts hustle, performance, and fueling what’s next, collaborating with Angus feels right.
Complex
‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns: ‘I Was Struggling With Severe Clinical Depression the Whole Time’
The first star of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, made his return to that world in 2021, on the 25th anniversary of the kid’s show. He left the Nickelodeon series in 2002, with the show telling viewers that he was going to college—though that wasn’t the case.
Complex
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
Complex
Nicki Minaj Joins Forces With Maluma and Myriam Fares for World Cup Song “Tukoh Taka”
Nicki Minaj joins forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for their new collaborative single celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz and Massari, “Tukoh Taka” was released alongside an accompanying music video. The track features English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics, as Minaj raps in English and Spanish, Maluma sings in Spanish and Fares sings in Arabic.
Comments / 0