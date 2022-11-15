Read full article on original website
Rockstar Energy Drink & Angus Cloud Unveil Exclusive ComplexCon Billionaire Boys Club Capsule Collection
It’s a collaboration for the ages. From the second Angus Cloud stepped on the screen in his breakout acting role as Fez – a rogue character with a pure heart on the uber-popular show Euphoria — he’s stolen every scene, whether he’s earnestly reminding Rue of her wrongdoings or teaching a lesson to the series’ antagonist. Within a matter of years, he’s become one of the most exciting and lovable young actors in entertainment today. And now he’s officially the face of Rockstar Energy. For the energy drink brand that boasts hustle, performance, and fueling what’s next, collaborating with Angus feels right.
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022
Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you may be busy plotting out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also plan out what merch you should cop before anything else. ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less when it comes to the brands featured this year.
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: No Maintenance Is Designing Clothing Inspired by Decades Past
Every great brand has its hero piece, an item that immediately comes to mind when you think of the label. For Supreme, it’s the box logo T-shirt. For Ralph Lauren, it’s the polo shirt. Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson’s budding brand No Maintenance is becoming known for its shaggy cardigan.
Gap and Dapper Dan Reconnect on Holiday Hoodie Collection
Gap and Dapper Dan have reunited for the holiday season. Months after launching their inaugural collaboration, the retail giant and Harlem designer return with another batch of their wildly popular “DAP” hoodies. But this time, they’ve added a hefty dose of festive flare. The limited edition drop...
FUBU Founders Want To Reach a New Generation With Black Fashion Fair Capsule Collection
When Antoine Grégory was younger, he owned a red, white, and blue ombre FUBU tracksuit that he wore all the time. Back then he didn’t know that the brand’s name, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” would be a guiding mantra for him. When he launched Black Fashion Fair in 2020, he felt there wasn’t enough focus on Black designers and brands like FUBU. So he introduced a curated marketplace and a digital library that features Black brands.
Drew Barrymore Adores This Under-$20 Cleanser With Over 34,000 Perfect Reviews That Shoppers Say Is ‘Magic’
When something is Drew Barrymore-approved, you know its quality. Back in 2017, Barrymore took to Instagram, per People, to talk about her favorite products, including a beloved French classic. Now, what is this classic? It's the Bioderma: Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which Barrymore calls "by far the best makeup remover I have ever used." She added, "This used to be only available in France. But now it is much more common in beauty supply stores, chemists and on line! Do not...
Watch June Ambrose Discuss Influence on Hip-Hop and Fashion in ForeverPUMA Episode
Puma has shared its latest ForeverPUMA episode, highlighting the brand’s creative director, June Ambrose. Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the episode sees Ambrose discusses her childhood in the Bronx, her influence on hip-hop and fashion, and what she’s doing now at Puma. She also discusses and highlights Puma’s relevance over the years and the brand’s classic silhouettes.
Brands To Watch: Spencer Badu’s “Youniforms” Are For Everyone
Spencer Badu is disinterested in the monolithic looks that are popular in mainstream fashion today. You know, those head-to-toe Yeezy Gap looks you constantly see on your Instagram feed. Or, when you go outside and suddenly see that teenagers are all wearing Rick Owens now thanks to Playboi Carti. Instead, the 28-year-old Ghanaian Canadian designer aims to promote a different kind of uniformity within fashion. While Badu smirks and admits his friends thought the term was cliche, he dubs his genderless and futuristic garments “Youniforms” because they’re about promoting individuality more than anything else.
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid” f/ SNOT
88rising’s Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid.”. The release of the track is accompanied by a golf-themed video, swinging at golf balls that feature a frowny face. The song itself, meanwhile, features a bass-heavy beat that’s anchored by R&B-style guitar licks and dramatic strings. Brian effortlessly switches between his low-pitched, distinctive rapping voice, and more angelic singing vocals.
The Shoe Surgeon and Bentley Motors Announce Bespoke Design Collab
Bentley Motors and Dominic Ciambrone, a.k.a. The Shoe Surgeon, have partnered up for a new bespoke design collaboration. As part of the mutually emboldening creative pairing, Bentley has worked with Dominic’s The Surgeon collective to bring to life a limited run of sneakers. Also born out of this partnership is a one-of-one Bentley Mulliner, which is slated to be unveiled next month amid Art Basel Miami festivities.
monday.com’s Latest Study Reveals That 55% of Business Leaders in UK Plan to Increase Software Budgets in 2023
monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying UK IT decision makers on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software decisions. The report, created in partnership with independent research company RepData LLC, found that IT teams in the UK and across the world are most focused on finding software that increases organisational efficiency, and they’re willing to consolidate their tech stacks to create a more productive workplace. Together with these insights,...
Nike Blazers Designed By Tinker Hatfield Releasing on GOAT
Tinker Hatfield may be best known as the creator of legendary Air Jordans including the AJ3, AJ4, and AJ11, but his latest project comes on an early ‘70s shoe from the Nike archive that he didn’t initially design and hasn’t previously worked on. Hatfield has teamed up...
Digga D Channels The Spirit Of Grime In New “Chief Rhys Freestyle”
Grime’s influence on drill is a topic that’s already been written about pretty extensively. From the literal sound of grimey rhythms employed by producers like Bkay to the more abstract influence of grime’s DIY culture and some MCs’ fondness for reloads, it’s always been there—to a degree—but on Digga D’s new “Chief Rhys Freestyle”, we’ve got one of the most upfront examples of the two coming together.
Here’s a Closer Look at Jacob and Co.’s $500K ‘Godfather’ 50th Anniversary Watch
The 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s long-revered masterpiece The Godfather has rightfully been celebrated in a variety of ways all year long. Fans would be hard-pressed, however, to find something as befittingly extravagant as what Jacob and Co. has done with its recently unveiled new Opera model. The...
This A1 Cast of Canon Creatives Share Their Tips For Success
If there’s one thing that Canon knows, it’s quality. For the better part of a century Canon has delivered A1 quality when it comes to their products, so it’s no surprise that they’d stand alongside a superstar cast of iconic photographers and filmmakers to bring out the true value and range of Canon Products as part of their Canon Influencer Program.
Stan Smith Relives His Legendary Sneaker Career | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they are joined by Stan Smith, the legendary tennis player who became an icon in sneakers through his namesake Adidas shoe. Smith talks about signing with the brand, the millions of pairs of Stan Smiths they’ve sold through the decades, and what he thinks of the sneaker market today. Also, the cohosts get ready for ComplexCon and discuss the most fair way to release sneakers—raffle, online, lineup, etc.
Fat Joe Says He’ll Scrape Anyone in a Sneaker Battle | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Fat Joe, for the second time, to talk about the upcoming Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 retro, why he feels he has the best sneaker collection in the world, and his book, The Book of Jose.
Rod Wave Releases ‘Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory’ EP and “Got It Right” Video
Rod Wave delivered his second new project of 2022 on Friday. The Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory EP spans eight tracks, previously released “Break My Heart” among them, with enlisted producers including TnTXD and Will A Fool (among others). The EP continues a prolific streak from Rod, whose Beautiful Mind album arrived back in August.
‘Sugar,’ A Canadian Movie About Quebec’s ‘Cocaine Cowgirls’ Releases on Amazon Prime
Six years ago, a pair of Quebec influencers were arrested for attempting to smuggle $30 million of cocaine into Australia. Today, they’re at the centre of Amazon Prime’s latest original film Sugar, a fictionalized tale about how they went from tourist party girls to drug mules. In 2016,...
