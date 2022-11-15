If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Drew Barrymore-approved, you know its quality. Back in 2017, Barrymore took to Instagram, per People, to talk about her favorite products, including a beloved French classic. Now, what is this classic? It’s the Bioderma: Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which Barrymore calls “by far the best makeup remover I have ever used.” She added, “This used to be only available in France. But now it is much more common in beauty supply stores, chemists and on line! Do not...

15 MINUTES AGO