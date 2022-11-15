ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davonte Benton gets 45 years in fatal shooting of Brandoniya Bennett​, 9

By Annie Gimbel
 4 days ago

Capital murder trial begins in death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett 01:35

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County Jury sentenced Davonte Benton, 22, to 45 years in prison for the murder of Brandoniya Bennett , 9.

"The murder of this child remains a senseless and unimaginable tragedy. While nothing can bring Brandoniya back, I am thankful we are able to send the message that this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Dallas County," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Brandoniya Bennett, 9 (credit: Bennett Family)

Bennett would have started fourth-grade were she not killed while sitting on her couch on August 14, 2019. Described as a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, Bennett had just painted her nails in anticipation of the first day of school, which was one week away. By all accounts, she was excited and looking forward to the new school year when gunfire erupted at the Roseland Townhomes in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue.

Police said Benton was one of several people involved in a fight next door to Bennett's townhome. After talking to witnesses, detectives said after the fight broke up, Benton ran around to the back and fired several gunshots into the wrong unit, striking Bennett. A bullet to the head killed her instantly, according to police.

Her untimely death led to calls for change by Dallas community members who demanded an end to gang violence.

Larry Rob
4d ago

so why wasnt it a capital murder case. he ment to kill somebody just hit the wrong house. thug life. time to stop. it says lot that rappers dont want thier lyrics used against them in court

Reply(1)
