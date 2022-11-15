UNC basketball vs. SC State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina women’s basketball team will finish their three-game home stand against South Carolina State on Wednesday at 11 A.M. Eastern.

UNC has gotten off to a great start, showing complete domination in both games. They opened the season with an impressive 91-59 win over Jackson State, then three days later dominated TCU 75-48.

Their cohesive ball movement has been working for the program, with their team chemistry being the focal point of the success. In their win over TCU, each player in a Carolina uniform scored and five finished with double digits.

As it stands, UNC is ranked 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 polls, but if they can keep up their play, cracking the top 10 won’t take long.

Key to victory for UNC

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 25: head coach Courtney Banghart of the North Carolina Tar Heels talks with their players during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Round at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on March 25, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs have struggled in all three games, being a blowout in each of them. Their most recent loss came from St. Thomas's hands, losing 61-35. UNC is the better team, and squeezing by with a win is unlikely. North Carolina's ball movement has been this team's identity, which will be echoed in this game with South Carolina's subpar defense. A strong shooting performance and keeping the Bulldogs uncomfortable should make this game a walk in the park for UNC.

Something to watch

Mar 25, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) shoots a jumper over South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) in the first quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Who will lead UNC in scoring this game? North Carolina's balanced attack in the first two games has been masterful. However, in each game, at least one player stands out and separates from the rest. In the win over Jackson State, Alyssa Ustby filled the stat sheet in just 19 minutes of action. This game could be the Deja Kelly show. Kelly has been consistent in both games this season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. The junior guard has not had that breakout game this season, but that changes in this matchup.

What you need to know

WHAT? South Carolina State (0-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) WHEN? Wednesday, Nov.16th, 11:00 a.m. ET WHERE? Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, NC TV? ESPN/ABC ( Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+ ) RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network PREDICTION? UNC 91, SC 50

