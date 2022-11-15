Jeff Saturday's first week in Indianapolis resulted in arguably the most jubilant Colts postgame locker room scene this season, with Jim Irsay delivering a ceremonial game ball to the interim head coach he tabbed, reportedly, over the advice of General Manager Chris Ballard and other team executives. What were the telling signs pregame and postgame in Las Vegas that bold well for Saturday long-term? Plus: Which Colts individual performances against the Raiders earned top reviews from Pro Football Focus (hint: offensive line). Before former Colts assistant coach, Nick Sirianni, returns with the Eagles what is likely next for former Colts Head Coach Frank Reich? Charlie and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood break it down in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO