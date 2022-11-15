Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery/Carjacking in the 26th District [VIDEO]
On Monday November 14, 2022, at 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if he remained quiet, they would not shoot him. The suspects then took the victim’s keys and fled the location in his 2018 Honda Accord sedan with NJ tags. The complainant did not report any injuries at this time. Surveillance video depicts the suspects dressed in all black clothing arrive at the location in a blue Hyundai with a New Jersey Tag. The video then shows the offenders walking through the courtyard of the location with handguns. The robbery takes place out of the camera’s view.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 25th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 4700 Bingham St on November 12th, 2022. A 36-year-old male sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg during the course of a robbery committed by three Hispanic males. The victim was transported to a local hospital by police and is listed in critical condition. One of the suspects were captured on video moments prior to incident.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 14th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On March 31, 2022, at approximately 10:20 am in the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue, a male victim was approached by an offender who fired multiple shots from a handgun at the victim. The victim was struck in the head and torso and died of his injuries. The Offender fled in a vehicle that appears to be a light color Nissan Maxima and was last seen traveling west on Easton Road towards Stenton Avenue.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of West Olney Avenue.
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police
A robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood ended with a crash.
fox29.com
Philadelphia violence: 2 stabbed, 2 shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Cold temperatures in Philadelphia did not deter violence, leaving city police officers and detectives with several crime scenes across the city. The first incident occurred at midnight when officers responded to Nazareth Hospital for a shooting victim who showed up by private vehicle, according to police. Authorities say...
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Carmen Davis – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Missing Person Carmen Davis. She was last seen on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., on the 3XX block of North 53rd Street. She is 5′ 1″, 120 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
Man sentenced for gunpoint, home-invasion robbery of South Philly family's life savings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested
Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
Suspect Set Victim On Fire: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old man from Atlantic County has been indicted on multiple charges including selling cocaine and setting a victim on fire, authorities said. Deshoin Rowell, 21, of Northfield, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to three separate indictments charging him with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
West Philly shooting victim dies after being found inside SUV
Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon. He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.
Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man
A judge sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer Thursday for killing an unarmed man while on duty.
Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report
A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced For 2018 South Philly Home Invasion: Feds
A Philadelphia man and his father received federal prison sentences in connection with a 2018 home invasion on the city's south side, authorities announced. Khairyi Burgess, 23, will spend 12 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
Main Line Media News
Anger erupts in court after two men are convicted of killing bystander during Norristown shootout
NORRISTOWN — Bedlam erupted in a Montgomery County courtroom when relatives of a man convicted of killing an innocent bystander during a Norristown shootout reacted with anger as sheriff’s deputies handcuffed him. Joshua “Drill” Agudio Jr., shortly after being convicted of first-degree murder, pulled away and resisted sheriff’s...
Comments / 0