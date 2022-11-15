On Monday November 14, 2022, at 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if he remained quiet, they would not shoot him. The suspects then took the victim’s keys and fled the location in his 2018 Honda Accord sedan with NJ tags. The complainant did not report any injuries at this time. Surveillance video depicts the suspects dressed in all black clothing arrive at the location in a blue Hyundai with a New Jersey Tag. The video then shows the offenders walking through the courtyard of the location with handguns. The robbery takes place out of the camera’s view.

