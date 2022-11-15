ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Robbery/Carjacking in the 26th District [VIDEO]

On Monday November 14, 2022, at 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if he remained quiet, they would not shoot him. The suspects then took the victim’s keys and fled the location in his 2018 Honda Accord sedan with NJ tags. The complainant did not report any injuries at this time. Surveillance video depicts the suspects dressed in all black clothing arrive at the location in a blue Hyundai with a New Jersey Tag. The video then shows the offenders walking through the courtyard of the location with handguns. The robbery takes place out of the camera’s view.
NEW JERSEY STATE
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 25th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 4700 Bingham St on November 12th, 2022. A 36-year-old male sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg during the course of a robbery committed by three Hispanic males. The victim was transported to a local hospital by police and is listed in critical condition. One of the suspects were captured on video moments prior to incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 14th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On March 31, 2022, at approximately 10:20 am in the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue, a male victim was approached by an offender who fired multiple shots from a handgun at the victim. The victim was struck in the head and torso and died of his injuries. The Offender fled in a vehicle that appears to be a light color Nissan Maxima and was last seen traveling west on Easton Road towards Stenton Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Carmen Davis – From the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Missing Person Carmen Davis. She was last seen on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., on the 3XX block of North 53rd Street. She is 5′ 1″, 120 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man sentenced for gunpoint, home-invasion robbery of South Philly family's life savings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Berks Weekly

Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Set Victim On Fire: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic County has been indicted on multiple charges including selling cocaine and setting a victim on fire, authorities said. Deshoin Rowell, 21, of Northfield, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to three separate indictments charging him with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy