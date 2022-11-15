ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Pittman concerned with Jaxson Dart’s scrambling ability

By Kendall Hilton
Arkansas is ready to get over the disappointing loss to LSU and start getting ready for another ranked SEC opponent, Ole Miss.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expressed his concern about Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart’s ability to run the ball during his press conference Monday . Dart has 508 yards on the ground, averaging 5.3 yards every time he takes off.

“He’s a better runner than I want him to be,” Pittman said. “I’m really concerned about his running ability because he’s good at that.”

Pittman’s concerns are valid. Twice this season, Dart has rushed for 100-plus yards, dropping 115 yards against Auburn and 116 against Tulsa. The only thing Dart hasn’t done on the ground this season is score a touchdown.

At USC, as a starting freshman, Dart was not known for his scrambling ability, but he did score twice. Transferring to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin has found a way to transform Dart into a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, which plays a massive role in their success this season.

Everything Sam Pittman said Monday ahead of Ole Miss week

