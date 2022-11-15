CATS bringing back bus routes discontinued during pandemic. See if you’ll benefit

The Charlotte Area Transit System will restore service for three express bus routes discontinued during the height of COVID-19 .

Three morning and three evening trips will serve Steele Creek Express route 41x, Arboretum/Waverly Express route 61x and Mountain Island Express route 88x beginning Monday, Nov. 28, the CATS announced Monday. All three routes were discontinued during the pandemic.

Along with increased frequency, the 41x and 88x will also have route adjustments.

The 41x is adding service to Carolinas Medical Center Steelecroft, the Walker Branck Park and Ride at the Rivergate shopping center and the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Park and Ride.

A map of CATS’ Route 41X, which is being restored to full service after it was discontinued during the height of COVID-19. CATS

The same route will discontinue service to Whitehall Commons Park and Ride along South Tryon Street between Interstate 485 and Woodlawn Road to make the 41x faster, according to a CATS news release. Riders who need to access South Tryon Street can use route 16.

The 88x is adding service to the Coulwood Shopping Center Park and Ride, the Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church Park and Ride and the new Riverbend Village Park and Ride behind Dunkin Donuts along Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

A map of a discontinued segment of route 88x on Mt. Holly Huntersville Road near Walmart. CATS

The same route will discontinue service to the Callabridge Walmart , according to the release, and riders can use routes 1 and 18 as alternatives.