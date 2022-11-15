ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney World hikes ticket prices, will vary by park

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BruSK_0jBeRhgF00
The "Partners" statue, featuring Walt Disney holding the hand of Mickey Mouse, sits in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom in 2019 at Disney World in Orlando. [ Times (2019) ]

Visiting Walt Disney World is about to get more expensive as the world’s most-attended tourist attraction raises its base ticket prices for the first time since 2019.

On Tuesday morning, Disney announced new park-specific prices that are set to go into effect Dec. 8. Currently the lowest price for all four parks is $109. With the increase, Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive at $124-$189, depending on the date and demand.

“Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world,” Disney said in a statement.

Other changes include more expensive annual pass renewals and pricing for a Park Hopper ticket.

Animal Kingdom will be the only park to keep its current price range. Starting Dec. 8, one-day one-park pricing will cost as follows.

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159
  • EPCOT: $114-$179
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179
  • Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

Disney notes the top end $189 Magic Kingdom price is only for nine days between Christmas and New Year’s, a peak period for the park, and more than 99% of one-day, one-park tickets will cost less than that. Additionally, discounted tickets will again be available to active and retired U.S. military in 2023, though details have not been announced.

Disney World has paused all new annual pass sales other than the $399 Pixie Pass, which comes with date restrictions and is only available to Florida residents. Disney is continuing that pause on most new annual pass sales, but the cost to renew a pass is increasing.

  • Incredi-Pass: $1,399 (an increase of $100).
  • Sorcerer: $969 (an increase of $70).
  • Pirate: $749 (an increase of $50).

During earnings calls earlier this year, CEO Bob Chapek has said that Disney’s theme parks are seeing unprecedented demand, and have pricing power as a result.

Long-time Disney fans expected the change, though complaints have grown over the chipping away of perks.

“With the end of free FastPass+ and introduction of paid Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, which Disney has indicated that roughly half of Walt Disney World visitors are purchasing, the effective cost of visiting has gone up by more than 10%,” said Tom Bricker of the Disney Tourist Blog, an independent travel site. “In order to have an equivalent experience as compared to pre-closure, you’ll need to spend an extra $25 per day, at least.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Kohl’s is trying to kill me

Picture me at the Kohl’s register about to lose my last two marbles, moments away from being enshrined on the internet as a lady who has melted down inside a Kohl’s on a Friday night when she should be doing anything else with her one wild and precious life. Yet here she is. In Kohl’s.
Tampa Bay Times

Jury considers death penalty in slaying of Hillsborough teacher

TAMPA — The same jury that found Matthew Terry guilty this week of murdering his girlfriend was poised Thursday to begin deliberating whether he should die for his crime. In a two-day penalty trial, a prosecutor sought to convince seven women and five men that the murder of Kay Baker was so heinous, atrocious and cruel that Terry deserved to be executed for it. The state also pointed to Terry’s prior conviction for stabbing a previous girlfriend, nearly killing her, as a reason to favor the death penalty.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Worker at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor dies from fall while hanging holiday lights

PALM HARBOR — A 43-year-old worker at the St. Mark Village retirement community died Thursday when he fell while hanging Christmas lights in a tree, deputies said. Deputies responded about 10:15 a.m. to the community’s Palm Harbor campus at 2655 Nebraska Ave. after Christopher William Straughn fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa Bay surf park concept is making waves, but it hinges on one thing

People keep asking Tony Miller exactly when he’ll open his Tampa Bay surf park project. He doesn’t have an answer yet. Peak Surf Park, a first-of-its-kind attraction for a region with a lack of surfable waves, was announced earlier this year with much buzz. It will use a 30-ton “Mad Max plunger” device in the center of a pool made by Australian company Surf Lakes to create swells and a man-made beach. It has the ability to send out waves for beginner, intermediate, expert or pro surfers at the same time from different sections of the pool.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

State Sen. Janet Cruz plans to run for Tampa City Council

Outgoing state Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, who was ousted in the Florida Republican wave election last week, announced Wednesday she’ll run for a Tampa City Council seat, a move that could strengthen Mayor Jane Castor’s influence on the council. Cruz will challenge incumbent Lynn Hurtak for the citywide...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How DeSantis-endorsed candidates fared nationally

Former President Donald Trump has been receiving national attention — and blame — for Republicans’ weaker-than-expected election night performance. Thanks in large part to poor showings from some Trump-backed candidates, Republicans failed to flip the Senate and had smaller gains in the House than expected as Democrats pulled off historic midterm wins.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian and the attack of the flying saucer | Column

Editor’s note: As the hurricane season draws to an end, the author remembers the storm of the year. I am writing this by hand on the Saturday after Hurricane Ian. I sit on a lawn chair in the garage with the door up. I have good natural light, a lap desk and a spiral notebook. This is our fourth day without power, the longest such stretch in more than 40 years. We were among the first to lose it Wednesday morning and will be among the last to get it back.
INDIANA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Even after seeing horrific skate-blade injury, cut-resistant gear remains a hard sell

TAMPA — Pat Maroon still feels horrible about what happened. Nearly two weeks after the Lightning forward’s skate blade sliced Oilers forward Evander Kane’s left wrist down to the bone and sent Kane into emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery, you can hear the guilt in Maroon’s voice as he talks about the incident, though there was nothing he could have done to prevent it.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough deputies find person dead in Ruskin neighborhood after gunshot reports

One person has died in what appeared to be a shooting in a Ruskin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Hillsborough dispatchers began getting calls about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in regard to gun shots fired on the 1500 block of Auburn Woods Lane in Ruskin, according to a news release from the agency. When deputies arrived they found an adult with “what appears to be gunshot wounds,” deputies said.
RUSKIN, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Flying on private jets undermines the point of a climate summit | Letters

Biden urges leaders to put focus on climate change at summit | Nov. 12. Let me see if I got this right. President Joe Biden and many world leaders are flying their fancy jets to Egypt and Southeast Asia to discuss climate change and how to reduce global warming caused by excessive use of fossil fuel. Can you say oxymoronic? Here’s a thought, how’s about a Zoom meeting?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem? | Column

On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, “Truth Social,” to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O’Dea’s loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. “Joe O’Dea lost BIG!” Trump crowed. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” O’Dea had distanced himself from Trump during the campaign (and Trump attacked him for it).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy