Disney World hikes ticket prices, will vary by park

The "Partners" statue, featuring Walt Disney holding the hand of Mickey Mouse, sits in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom in 2019 at Disney World in Orlando. [ Times (2019) ]

Visiting Walt Disney World is about to get more expensive as the world’s most-attended tourist attraction raises its base ticket prices for the first time since 2019.

On Tuesday morning, Disney announced new park-specific prices that are set to go into effect Dec. 8. Currently the lowest price for all four parks is $109. With the increase, Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive at $124-$189, depending on the date and demand.

“Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world,” Disney said in a statement.

Other changes include more expensive annual pass renewals and pricing for a Park Hopper ticket.

Animal Kingdom will be the only park to keep its current price range. Starting Dec. 8, one-day one-park pricing will cost as follows.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

EPCOT: $114-$179

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

Disney notes the top end $189 Magic Kingdom price is only for nine days between Christmas and New Year’s, a peak period for the park, and more than 99% of one-day, one-park tickets will cost less than that. Additionally, discounted tickets will again be available to active and retired U.S. military in 2023, though details have not been announced.

Disney World has paused all new annual pass sales other than the $399 Pixie Pass, which comes with date restrictions and is only available to Florida residents. Disney is continuing that pause on most new annual pass sales, but the cost to renew a pass is increasing.

Incredi-Pass: $1,399 (an increase of $100).

Sorcerer: $969 (an increase of $70).

Pirate: $749 (an increase of $50).

During earnings calls earlier this year, CEO Bob Chapek has said that Disney’s theme parks are seeing unprecedented demand, and have pricing power as a result.

Long-time Disney fans expected the change, though complaints have grown over the chipping away of perks.

“With the end of free FastPass+ and introduction of paid Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, which Disney has indicated that roughly half of Walt Disney World visitors are purchasing, the effective cost of visiting has gone up by more than 10%,” said Tom Bricker of the Disney Tourist Blog, an independent travel site. “In order to have an equivalent experience as compared to pre-closure, you’ll need to spend an extra $25 per day, at least.”