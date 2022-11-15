Read full article on original website
CVSD hires principal; honors students
The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
WGAL
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
lebtown.com
GOP candidate selected by voters as Frank Ryan’s successor in state House
The GOP has held onto Frank Ryan’s seat in the state House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, represented the 101st legislative district for three terms, but announced early this year that he would not seek a fourth. Two candidates – Republican John Schlegel and Democrat Catherine “Cavi” Miller – both hoped to win his seat in the midterm election on Nov. 8.
abc27.com
Harrisburg, Chambersburg nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint...
Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County
An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
lebtown.com
CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
wellspan.org
Five WellSpan Health hospitals receive top safety grades
Five of WellSpan Health’s hospitals have received “A” safety grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, WellSpan Good Samaritan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Prosecutors: Mechanicsburg woman directed Jan. 6 rioters, Pelosi laptop thieves
In a video, the 22-year-old woman can be heard shouting at police as rioters surge through the U.S. Capitol rotunda: “You’re a traitor,” she yells. “You’re a traitor to this country.”. Riley Williams, now 23, of Mechanicsburg, is on trial this week on eight charges...
1959 Watson High School Graduates Return From New Jersey To Visit Wrightsville
Two 1959 graduates from Watson High School, Nathaniel Scott, Sr. and Shirley Quarles Scott from Covington who now live in Neptune, New Jersey, visited the Wrightsville Community Revitalization Project on Sat., Nov. 12. Deloris Quarles, Shirley’s niece who is a community activist employed by the Virginia Employment Commission in Covington, welcomed them along with Pamela Quarles, her aunt who was traveling with them. Pamela, who graduated from Alleghany County High School in 1972, became the first Black cheerleader in the ACHS Colts’ history. Traveling together, Pamela, Shirley, Nathaniel, Sr. and Nathaniel Scott, Jr., who drove, arrived by car at the Historic Wrightsville sign...
Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Dillsburg Halal Meat ordered to suspend operations after alleged observed animal cruelty
DILLSBURG, Pa. — The Food Safety and Inspection Service temporarily suspended operations at a meat distributor after an alleged incident of animal cruelty. An inspector at Dillsburg Halal Meat LLC reported that he saw an employee kick a dying lamb in the face on March 17. According to the...
wypr.org
"The Orator"
On November 19th, 1863, at the dedication of the cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, one of America's greatest orators of the time, Edward Everett, gave a grand speech. But it was Abraham Lincoln’s brief address, consisting of only 272 words, which will be remembered forever.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
abc27.com
York County ‘The Voice’ contestant speaks about support from home, future career
(WHTM) — I’m sure we’ve all sat back and dreamt about what it would be like to participate on our favorite reality television shows. One Midstate native didn’t hesitate to find out for himself. Eric Torres, who goes by the stage name Devix, is a 28-year-old...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
Hypertension medication finds new purpose in treating hair loss | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Hair loss is common in both men and women, and now more people are finding success treating it using an old medication in a new way. Minoxidil, otherwise known as Rogaine, has been used for some time as a cream, liquid and shampoo to encourage hair growth.
