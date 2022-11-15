ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gettysburg Connection

CVSD hires principal; honors students

The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

GOP candidate selected by voters as Frank Ryan’s successor in state House

The GOP has held onto Frank Ryan’s seat in the state House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, represented the 101st legislative district for three terms, but announced early this year that he would not seek a fourth. Two candidates – Republican John Schlegel and Democrat Catherine “Cavi” Miller – both hoped to win his seat in the midterm election on Nov. 8.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA
wellspan.org

Five WellSpan Health hospitals receive top safety grades

Five of WellSpan Health’s hospitals have received “A” safety grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, WellSpan Good Samaritan...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Virginian Review

1959 Watson High School Graduates Return From New Jersey To Visit Wrightsville

Two 1959 graduates from Watson High School, Nathaniel Scott, Sr. and Shirley Quarles Scott from Covington who now live in Neptune, New Jersey, visited the Wrightsville Community Revitalization Project on Sat., Nov. 12. Deloris Quarles, Shirley’s niece who is a community activist employed by the Virginia Employment Commission in Covington, welcomed them along with Pamela Quarles, her aunt who was traveling with them. Pamela, who graduated from Alleghany County High School in 1972, became the first Black cheerleader in the ACHS Colts’ history. Traveling together, Pamela, Shirley, Nathaniel, Sr. and Nathaniel Scott, Jr., who drove, arrived by car at the Historic Wrightsville sign...
COVINGTON, VA
Daily Voice

Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police

A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
CAMP HILL, PA
wypr.org

"The Orator"

On November 19th, 1863, at the dedication of the cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, one of America's greatest orators of the time, Edward Everett, gave a grand speech. But it was Abraham Lincoln’s brief address, consisting of only 272 words, which will be remembered forever.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

