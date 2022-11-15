Two 1959 graduates from Watson High School, Nathaniel Scott, Sr. and Shirley Quarles Scott from Covington who now live in Neptune, New Jersey, visited the Wrightsville Community Revitalization Project on Sat., Nov. 12. Deloris Quarles, Shirley’s niece who is a community activist employed by the Virginia Employment Commission in Covington, welcomed them along with Pamela Quarles, her aunt who was traveling with them. Pamela, who graduated from Alleghany County High School in 1972, became the first Black cheerleader in the ACHS Colts’ history. Traveling together, Pamela, Shirley, Nathaniel, Sr. and Nathaniel Scott, Jr., who drove, arrived by car at the Historic Wrightsville sign...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO