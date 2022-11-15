ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Department of Transportation Providing the U.S. Forest Service $5.2 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to Repair Hurricane Fiona Damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest

By Financial
informedinfrastructure.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

This Puerto Rican green energy company offers alternative solution to the faulty grid

Puerto Rico has a power problem. In September of 2017, Hurricane Maria wiped out the power grid on the island and left residents in the dark for almost a year. Since the storm, things haven’t improved much. Luma, a Canadian owned energy company, signed a $115 million dollar contract in June of 2021 to take over the Puerto Rican grid, and since then, they’ve managed to raise the price of energy seven times and increase the frequency of blackouts.
informedinfrastructure.com

Video: Hawaii DOT Talks Transportation Resiliency

AASHTO’s Transportation TV interviewed Edwin Sniffen, Hawaii DOT deputy director for highways, as part of its “2 Minute State DOT Update” video news series that illustrates how state departments of transportation build, maintain, and improve America’s multimodal transportation network. During the interview, Sniffen explained what making...
HAWAII STATE
acs.org

Green Chemistry at SERMACS in Puerto Rico

The ACS Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS) was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 18-22. The program had a strong component of sustainability with a series of six sessions organized and presided by H.N. Cheng, ACS Past President and Juan Colberg, Pfizer. ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) staff, Christiana Briddell and Isamir Martinez, were on site to engage the energized participants from all over the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico. GCI staff and members of the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) presented a technical symposium and a workshop to give SERMACS attendees a deeper understanding of how green chemistry is used in pharmaceutical applications and lessons they can bring back into their own research contexts.
artscanvas.org

Musician iLe condemns colonization and Puerto Rico's political limbo on new album

Amna Nawaz: As the 2022 Latin Grammys are held tonight, we look at a leading voice in Puerto Rico and beyond. Jeffrey Brown talks to Latin Grammy winner iLe, who is addressing the challenges of her homeland, still suffering from the recent Hurricane Fiona and lacking true representation in U.S. politics.
PIX11

Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paisano-online.com

Honoring Puerto Ricos’ three cultures

On Nov. 11, 2022, the Sociedad Herencia Puertorriqueña put on the “Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico” event. This event’s purpose was to bring together the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico. The stories of the natives known as Taínos, Spaniards and Africans were beautifully told through song and dance.
WBUR

1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
riverdalepress.com

Hochul wins, Dems sweep NW Bronx

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul held onto her seat last Tuesday against challenger Lee Zeldin, a Republican. With 95 percent of the unofficial votes counted, Hochul had a 5.6 point lead over Zeldin, as of Nov. 14. She is the first woman in state history to be elected governor after having...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy