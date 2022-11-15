Graphisoft Announces Strategic Partnership with IME Technology Sdn Bhd to Accelerate BIM Coverage in Malaysia

Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
Linarc Launches All-in-One Cloud-Based Construction Project Management Software to Foster Collaboration and Efficiency for Mid to Large Scale Projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Linarc, Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management platform in the construction industry, has launched a better way to deliver construction projects. Linarc solves the daily challenges that owners, design teams, and contractors confront while driving projects to completion. “I built Linarc to eliminate the...
informedinfrastructure.com
Echologics Introduces the New Valve-Based Leak Monitoring Sensor
ATLANTA – Echologics, LLC has announced the launch of the new EchoShore®-DXe acoustic leak monitoring sensor, a new valve-based sensor that extends the leak monitoring capabilities of the Echologics EchoShore-DX system. The EchoShore-DXe sensor can attach to virtually any access point in a water distribution network – and works in tandem with the EchoShore-DX hydrant-based sensors – so utilities can get coverage where they need it.
informedinfrastructure.com
Presagis Launches Cloud-Based VELOCITY 5D Digital Twin Production Platform
Montreal, Canada — Presagis, a global leader in 3D advanced modelling and simulation software, has officially launched its VELOCITY 5D (V5D) cloud-based platform that quickly and automatically converts massive volumes of 2D geospatial data into high-fidelity 3D digital twins. V5D leverages artificial intelligence and game engine technology to run complex visualization and simulation scenarios that derive context from the digital twins.
informedinfrastructure.com
Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Partners with Taylor & Francis To Connect Policymakers and Practitioners with the Latest Research
New Open Access Special Issue of Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure Launching Today at COP. Leading knowledge services provider Taylor & Francis has announced it is partnering with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) to deliver a program of services designed to reach expert communities. This will enable CDRI to innovate and demonstrate evidence-based approaches for designing and implementing disaster resilient infrastructure systems.
informedinfrastructure.com
Forbright Bank Provides Financing to Two Solar Parks in Puerto Rico
CHEVY CHASE, MD — Forbright Bank, a nationwide full-service bank that is helping accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, has successfully raised and syndicated debt facilities for Infinigen Renewables, a subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “ArcLight”). Infinigen owns...
Comments / 0