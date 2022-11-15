Graphisoft Announces Strategic Partnership with IME Technology Sdn Bhd to Accelerate BIM Coverage in Malaysia

ATLANTA – Echologics, LLC has announced the launch of the new EchoShore®-DXe acoustic leak monitoring sensor, a new valve-based sensor that extends the leak monitoring capabilities of the Echologics EchoShore-DX system. The EchoShore-DXe sensor can attach to virtually any access point in a water distribution network – and works in tandem with the EchoShore-DX hydrant-based sensors – so utilities can get coverage where they need it.

