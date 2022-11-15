This is how much Kentuckians spent trying to win historic $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Kentuckians didn’t win last week’s record-shattering $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but quite a few of them tried.

Kentucky Powerball sales from Oct. 29 through Nov. 7 totaled $22,649,635, according to a Kentucky Lottery spokesperson. Sales for the drawing Nov. 5 brought in $6,925,188, while Powerball ticket sales for the Nov. 7 drawing raised $6,624,334.

Most tickets sales during the Oct. 29 to Nov. 7 Powerball run were driven by the final two drawings, Kentucky Lottery senior communications specialist Jennifer Cunningham told the Herald-Leader in an email.

While the winning Powerball ticket sold in California , meaning Kentuckians missed out on the game’s largest-ever $2.04 billion jackpot, several state residents did win lower amounts playing the Powerball.

For the Powerball drawing Nov. 8, Kentucky had four winners taking home big earnings: three $50,000 winners and one $100,000 winner.

A married couple in Marshall became millionaires after winning a Powerball prize worth $2 million, the game’s second-largest prize.

This is in addition to previous Kentucky winners, with four other big winning tickets sold for the Nov. 5 draw.

Powerball tickets sell for $2, plus an extra dollar for the Power Play feature, which can multiply cash prizes other than the jackpot.

Draws take place at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawings online at powerball.com , and you can purchase tickets online or find a retailer at kylottery.com.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com .

Loading…