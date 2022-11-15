2 arrested on drug, weapons charges in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested Monday night at a home in Camden on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road in Camden. On Monday night, authorities with the TBI and Huntingdon Police Department executed the search warrant at the home where they discovered guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Two people at the home, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins of Camden and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton of Huntingdon, were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Wesley Jenkins (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Kayla Hampton (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jenkins has been charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sale and deliver (methamphetamine), possession of schedule II (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of schedule IV (Xanax).

Hampton has been charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sale and deliver (methamphetamine), possession of schedule II (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.

Both Jenkins and Hampton are being held on $10,000 bonds.

