Indiana University’s Accelerated Master’s Program will be adding new degree options for students. The University Graduate School currently offers 25 accelerated master's degrees. Students can choose between enrolling in a 4+1 or 3+2 program. The 4+1 program includes 4 years of undergraduate classes and one year of graduate classes or 3+2 program which includes 3 years of undergraduate classes and 2 years of graduate classes.

2 DAYS AGO