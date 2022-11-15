ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land woman sentenced to 18 years for theft, money laundering

A Sugar Land woman pleaded guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer, the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Mary McDonough, 42, waived her right to a jury and requested the court...
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs

Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer

Houston - The newly elected Harris County Treasurer has made history. Why? Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer, ever. Carla Wyatt worked in the county building 20 years ago as an Intern. She’ll soon return as an elected official. "It’s very special for me because don’t make...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Public s Assistance with Ide

Please help Detective D. Brown #213 identify this vehicle that has been used in theft cases. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevy Cruze with damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle is also missing the front passenger side hub cap. If anyone has information please contact Detective...
Click2Houston.com

No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show

HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man mistaken for inmate files lawsuit after attack by K9 officer

It’s been six months since Jeremie Cummins says he was wrongfully identified as an escaped inmate and arrested by University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston (UTMB) police. Cummins is now looking for some accountability from the officers that he says made a life-changing mistake and his attorney hopes this incident sparks some real change.
GALVESTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Credit scoring change could help millions buy homes

Houston - Ten million people, including many in communities of color, who haven't been able to buy homes, could qualify for mortgages due to a change in credit scoring. Currently, most lenders use FICO credit scores to determine whether someone is approved for a home mortgage. That's been a challenge...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
HOUSTON, TX

