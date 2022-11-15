Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Click2Houston.com
Former ParkHouston employee charged after directing parking violators to pay her personal account, officials say
HOUSTON – A former employee from the City of Houston has been arrested and charged after she allegedly directed violators to send payments to her personal bank account, officials say. According to a spokesperson for the city, the employee, who officials identified as Aisha Mercer, was instructing vehicle owners...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land woman sentenced to 18 years for theft, money laundering
A Sugar Land woman pleaded guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer, the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Mary McDonough, 42, waived her right to a jury and requested the court...
cw39.com
ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs
Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
Click2Houston.com
Woman accused of being serial fraudster arrested again; Here’s how fraud directly impacts consumers
Houston, TX. – “Fraud is on the rise here in Houston,” and one particular woman is part of the reason why, according to Sergeant Darren Schlosser with the Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division Vehicle Fraud Unit. KPRC 2 first told you about Diamond Jones back...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
fox26houston.com
Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer
Houston - The newly elected Harris County Treasurer has made history. Why? Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer, ever. Carla Wyatt worked in the county building 20 years ago as an Intern. She’ll soon return as an elected official. "It’s very special for me because don’t make...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Public s Assistance with Ide
Please help Detective D. Brown #213 identify this vehicle that has been used in theft cases. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevy Cruze with damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle is also missing the front passenger side hub cap. If anyone has information please contact Detective...
iheart.com
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
ParkHouston employee accused of making money off parking violations: 'That's wrong'
In the scheme, which officials believe went on for a six-month period, the employee allegedly encouraged parking violators to pay her directly in exchange for taking off a wheeling-locking boot.
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back at investigation into elections
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is firing back after District Attorney Kim Ogg announced an investigation into the county's election process. This comes as calls grow from Republicans to look into alleged election irregularities. It's not the first time the two high-profile Democrats have sparred....
Click2Houston.com
No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show
HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
Click2Houston.com
Man mistaken for inmate files lawsuit after attack by K9 officer
It’s been six months since Jeremie Cummins says he was wrongfully identified as an escaped inmate and arrested by University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston (UTMB) police. Cummins is now looking for some accountability from the officers that he says made a life-changing mistake and his attorney hopes this incident sparks some real change.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
fox26houston.com
Credit scoring change could help millions buy homes
Houston - Ten million people, including many in communities of color, who haven't been able to buy homes, could qualify for mortgages due to a change in credit scoring. Currently, most lenders use FICO credit scores to determine whether someone is approved for a home mortgage. That's been a challenge...
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
papercitymag.com
Houston Female Real Estate Moguls Host an Exclusive Financial Education Event for Women
Almodovar is on a mission to educate and empower women to take control of their financial futures. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. You don’t know what you don’t know. That’s never been more true in the financial and investment world with an ever-growing...
