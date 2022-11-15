Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Georgia hockey pulls through late to win sixth straight
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Clemson Ice Tigers 5-4 on Friday, Nov. 18. After leading 2-0 early, Georgia had lost momentum on the road against Clemson. The Tigers rallied to tie the game at two goals a piece and with nine minutes to play in the third period, they went on a power play with a chance to steal a win. However, Georgia picked up two short-handed goals during the penalty kill to take the lead and win its sixth consecutive game 5-4.
Red and Black
Georgia soccer falls in the second round of NCAA tournament
No. 27 Georgia’s season came to a close Thursday, losing to No. 5 North Carolina 3-1. The Tar Heels were one of the Bulldogs’ toughest opponents on paper, and that showed on the field right away. The Tar Heels held onto possession of the ball early and often....
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA excels in football, falls short in academics and student services
The University of Georgia Bulldogs will officially be playing Louisiana State University in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Championship at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. With an undefeated season and being ranked as number 1 in the nation, the atmosphere before a football game on Saturday holds excitement and confidence. However, are...
Red and Black
Athens Fencing Club looks to continue success as popularity grows
When coach Allen Schneider came to Athens in 2013, he saw there was an Olympic sport missing: fencing. “There was no fencing club in Athens or anywhere close to Athens, so I had the whole area to myself,” Schneider said. “It was an untapped area with a lot of potential.”
Red and Black
2022 Most Best Awards winners announced
We made a call to our readers to find out which Athens staples were their top choices, and then we picked a few favorites of our own. From best late-night bite to best spot to play trivia, here are your 2022 Most Best Award Winners. Readers Picks. Best New Local...
Red and Black
The Front Page: Georgia runoff election, Hillel Building underway
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, podcast editor Midori Jenkins shares a roundup of news affecting the Athens community this week including updates on the Georgia runoff election, construction of the new Hillel building, flu season, and the Georgia-Kentucky matchup.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take accountability for colonized Indigenous lands
As I walked throughout campus the first couple of weeks in November, I couldn’t help but notice the lack of mentions toward Native American Heritage Month. I heard professors ask students what their Thanksgiving plans are but make little acknowledgement of the Indigenous history behind the holiday. While I can’t blame the institution entirely for not being educated about Native American history and culture, the University of Georgia should still share what they know — the Indigenous land it's built on.
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Holiday market, fashion show, Toilet Day tour and more
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. WHAT: Celebrate the last few days of the fall season with food and games at this event hosted by UGA’s University Union. WHAT: Enjoy after-hours art at various participating local galleries during this monthly event. WHERE: Multiple locations. WHEN: 6-9 p.m. PRICE: Free. Friday, Nov....
Red and Black
New UGA Hillel location being remodeled, reimagined
The University of Georgia is home to over 1,000 Jewish students, according to UGA Hillel, the local community of an international Jewish student organization. UGA Hillel offers opportunities for these students to embrace Judaism, give back to Athens through community service and experience a feeling of familiarity at a huge Southeastern Conference school.
Red and Black
Death of Athens woman ruled suicide by GBI
The death of Debbie Collier, a 59-year-old Athens woman who was found dead on Sept. 11, was ruled a suicide on Friday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to an article from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Collier was reported missing in Athens on Sept. 10 and found the next day...
Red and Black
Athens Studio to put a twist on 'The Grinch'
The production will have three performances: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the UGA Fine Arts Theatre. There will be a craft as well as story time with the Grinch himself at the Dec. 10 show. In no easy feat, The...
Red and Black
Solutions to Athens' housing crisis face setback, shortfalls
Editor’s note: This story is part three of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Part one can be found here. Part two can be found here.
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society unveils new mural
A new mural by local artist David Hale was revealed at the nearly four-acre campus of the Athens Area Humane Society on Nov. 3. In September 2021, AAHS left the location it had been operating in since 2007 and moved into its new home at 1030 Mitchell Bridge Road. The...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Holiday drink menu, Costco comes to Athens and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. A new Costco opened next to Hobby Lobby at 5550 Parkway Boulevard off Epps Bridge. Before its opening, the closest Costco to Athens was in Buford, Georgia. Stop by for a $1.50 hotdog to celebrate the new opening.
Red and Black
Athens Commission talks affordable housing, community projects at agenda setting session
The Athens Commission discussed potential items to address the housing shortage in Athens-Clarke County as well as community art, garden and park projects at the Tuesday meeting. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers served as Mayor Pro Tempore at the agenda setting session. Items related to housing. J. Richard Parker, chief...
Red and Black
Growing cases of fraud are targeting older people in Athens
After being targeted in a money-laundering scheme through a private chat on Facebook, 71-year-old Edith Lomax was scared to be active online and go out in public by herself. The scam began about two years ago when a man claiming to be from California started a conversation with Lomax, who was grieving the recent loss of her fiancé. The two began a friendship. Then came the money requests.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Gucci bag, other items stolen and more
On Nov. 9 around 1 a.m., a man entered an unlocked automobile in a neighborhood off Ruth Street, and took a woman’s gym bag and other belongings, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The report said the man was caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell...
Comments / 0