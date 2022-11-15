As I walked throughout campus the first couple of weeks in November, I couldn’t help but notice the lack of mentions toward Native American Heritage Month. I heard professors ask students what their Thanksgiving plans are but make little acknowledgement of the Indigenous history behind the holiday. While I can’t blame the institution entirely for not being educated about Native American history and culture, the University of Georgia should still share what they know — the Indigenous land it's built on.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO