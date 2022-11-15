Read full article on original website
Can You Have A Blossoming Portfolio With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Than Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV)?
Crypto traders have been dealt a tough hand lately, with Decred (DCR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) tanking in price. However, all is not lost. Switching to Snowfall Protocol (SNW) could exalt your portfolio while avoiding flawed projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Blossoming Token. According to Decred (DCR) and...
Snowfall Protocol, DOGE, and Quant: Three Promising Cryptos For The Holiday Season?
With around 10,000 cryptocurrencies actively trading in the market and more debuting every day, it is safe to say that the crypto-verse is thriving. While the market is volatile, it still creates value for its holders. However, with the growing number of cryptocurrencies, it is becoming more and more difficult to pick out winners for a portfolio. Cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Quant (QNT) are on the radar, as is a new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Why are Band Protocol (BAND) Holders Excited About Market Newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?
Holders of Band Protocol are keen on welcoming a new blockchain protocol – Orbeon Protocol. Interestingly, Orbeon Protocol is currently in its second presale stage and is already seeing 125% growth. This article reveals why Band Protocol holders are excited about the Orbeon Protocol and what this market newcomer has to offer.
BudBlockz Aims To Be The Low-Cap Crypto With The Best Growth Potential In 2023
The crypto world doesn’t stand still and offers various blockchain projects and new cryptocurrencies that bring fresh perspectives to the crypto space. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is one of the blockchain projects that can be listed under this category. BudBlockz (BLUNT) has seen significant growth in the last quarter of 2022, and all experts forecast that it will continue to surge or even potentially skyrocket in value in 2023.
Cardano’s Self-Regulated Stablecoin Set for Launch in Early 2023 — Is ADA Ready For A Go At $1?
The Cardano ecosystem could have its first fully fiat-backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoin before the end of Q1 2023. According to Emurgo, the official commercial arm of the Cardano blockchain, the stablecoin will be called USDA and shall be pegged on a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar. “The introduction of a...
Bitcoin Bull Tim Draper Sticks To $250,000 Price Prediction For BTC In 2023
Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper is convinced that Bitcoin will tap $250,000 in the first half of 2023, despite the ongoing crypto winter. Earlier this week, the businessman noted that not even the ongoing FTX crisis would stop the top cryptocurrency from achieving that target. “No change in the price...
Candy Club Integrates With The OKC Ecosystem, Creating New Use Cases For The Community
Candy Club, the world’s first social crypto gaming platform, is excited to announce its integration into the OKC ecosystem, adding a use case for the OKC token and community. OKC is an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos. OKC focuses on true interoperability and maximized performance enabling a seamless experience...
Sensorium And Polygon Studios Join Forces To Increase The Development Of Web3 Projects
Sensorium, a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, is happy to announce its partnership with Polygon Studios to accelerate the development of Web3 projects. According to the press release, the two companies plan to use Polygon’s blockchain infrastructure to support and advance Sensorium’s Web3 developments and associated tokens. The partnership will also support NFT-related features in the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, the Senso decentralized application, and the recently announced Under project.
MEXC Global Exceeds 10 Million User-Base, Upgrades Brand Color to “Ocean Blue”
In celebration of its consistent growth trajectory, particularly reaching over 10 million users, MEXC Global has adopted the proposed brand color change. Aside from celebrating the milestone, the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange is rebranding to spread awareness of what it upholds—Users Come First. The move comes after a highly responsive...
ZetaChain Performs Powerful System Upgrade, Introduces the World’s First Omnichain Smart Contracts Support
ZetaChain, the only public DEX platform built for omnichain interoperability, has launched its highly anticipated network upgrade. The upgrade is expected to deliver world-class Omnichain Smart Contract and cross-chain messaging support. In other words, developers will be empowered to build EVM-compatible smart contracts within the ZetaChain ecosystem. Meanwhile, users can...
Bitflex Exchange Goes Live, Offers Intuitive User Interface Ideal for Modern Users
Bitflex exchange has launched following a successful beta period characterized by an over 1,000% growth of its community. The platform boasts an easy-to-navigate, aesthetically pleasing interface. The design includes helpful features like news, notifications, and charting tools, providing an ideal environment for the community to make informed trading decisions. Bitflex’s...
$2.8B Crypto-Focused Lending Firm Genesis Halts Withdrawals Fearing A FTX-Induced Bank Run
Genesis Global Capital, the crypto lending unit for crypto investment bank Genesis Trading has decided to halt withdrawals in the wake of the FTX collapse. On Wednesday morning, Genesis held a 7-minute call with customers informing them that withdrawal requests for Genesis Capital had exceeded their liquidity capital. In a follow-up announcement via Twitter, the firm noted that the past week had been challenging for them “due to the impact of the FTX news” forcing them to halt withdrawals for its lending arm.
Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade Slated For 2023 — Here’s why It’s Super Bullish For ETH
The coming year is already looking bullish for Ethereum and its native token, Ether, as the next upgrade, “Shanghai,” is set to kick off in the third quarter of 2023. Ethereum (ETH) might benefit significantly in price, as the upgrade will likely come with significant prospects. The “Shanghai”...
El Salvador And Justin Sun To Start Buying 1 BTC Every Day
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, must truly believe in bitcoin. Undeterred by the hefty losses incurred by his controversial strategy of using public money to invest in bitcoin, Bukele told his constituents late Wednesday that the tiny Central American country will begin accumulating the benchmark cryptocurrency at a pace of 1 BTC per day.
“A Complete Failure Of Corporate Control,” Says New FTX CEO As He Unearths Even More Dirt Leading To The Collapse
FTX’s new CEO expresses shock over how the company was run as he opens a can of worms. He referred to the mismanagement of the company as “unprecedented” despite supervising a string of financial scandals. The new CEO is expected to guide the company through the torrid...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes A Comeback, But Binance CEO Thinks It Is Highly Unlikely
FTX founder nurses an ambition to make a comeback in the digital asset space following the implosion of his firm. He admits that it is a long shot but he will be making a valiant attempt at raising liquidity. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s founder, believes it will be impossible to return...
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Opportunity As It Merges The Alternative Asset Sector With Cryptocurrencies
Alternative investments are growing in adoption and popularity – it isn’t just a fad. After all, alternative assets have appreciated at a tremendous pace. Unlike your typical cryptocurrencies or NFTs, they aren’t a bubble. For instance, rare wines, whiskeys, and champagnes are one of the hottest alternative...
The FTX Collapse Shows The Need for True Decentralization
FTX, one of the biggest exchanges in crypto, has not done the industry any favours over their disaster. While the situation is very complex, the key points are: FTX started having trouble amid concerns over its ability to keep operating. Binance began talks to acquire FTX, which would allow Binance to be the clear CEX winner and would essentially rescue the many customers of FTX, giving them more faith in their investments.
The Seaside Club Seed Stage Fund Has Officially Launched
The Seed Stage Fund has officially opened for business at Seaside Club, a blockchain ecosystem that offers ways to increase one’s income using WEB3 technologies. The seed stage will run from November 2022 to February 2023, and the target funding is $21 million. The initial offering price of Seaside Coin will be $0.15, with a 17% bonus added to the total amount locked for seed round investors.
A Closer Look at PUML Better Health, The Preventative Health Web3 App That Pays
Imagine a world where you get paid for improving your health. This is now possible with the award-winning Web3 move-to-earn app, PUML Better Health. PUML is designed to incentivize healthy habits in the most “fun” way possible so that users can get rewarded with discount codes, merchandise, NFTs, and, most importantly, the native $PUML token. Let’s take a closer look at how walking, running, meditation, and other forms of exercise can get you cash rewards and how you can get started with the click of a button.
