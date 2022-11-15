Help sought to locate man missing since October

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man missing since October.

Leonard Anthony Williams, 67, who goes by Tony, was last seen on October 9 around 9 p.m. He is described as around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing the orange sweater in the photograph and blue jeans. Anyone who has seen Williams or may know where he is is asked to call the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 620-694-2735.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Williams (Courtesy Reno County Sheriff’s Office)

KSN News contacted the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson told us they are concerned about Williams’ welfare.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.