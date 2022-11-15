Read full article on original website
Check out Trinity’s new track and football field from the sky: video
Trinity High School, a private high school located at 3601 Simpson Ferry Rd in Camp Hill recently finished installing their brand new, state-of-the-art track and turf football field. According to Trinity’s Athletic Director, Eric Kindler, the discussion to make upgrades to the field has been in planning for almost two...
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
d9and10sports.com
“Everything We’ve Ever Wanted”: Maplewood Battles Past Oswayo Valley to Advance to Class 1A State Final
WARREN, Pa. – Dreams do come true. The Maplewood Tigers’ goal of making it to the state championship game is now a reality following a tightly contested 3-0 win over Oswayo Valley (25-22, 25-23, 25-23) in the PIAA Class 1A semifinal on Tuesday. Rewatch the match:. “It’s amazing,”...
yourerie
Snow: Ready for round two?
Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
theslateonline.com
CJ’s American Pub and Grill in Shippensburg set to close by end of year
CJ’s American Pub and Grill is a restaurant in Shippensburg. They have been serving food and beverages for just over 10 years. Unfortunately, their time is coming to a close. CJ’s is well loved within the community. They advertise “Great food, drinks, and atmosphere.” According to many reviews online,...
WGAL
UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits in south-central Pennsylvania
PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions after snow moved through south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, PennDOT released the following statement:. "PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. "Due to the winter storm impacting the...
WGAL
Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
Urban Air Adventure Park to open in Dauphin County with trampolines, go-karts
A new attraction is bouncing into a Swatara Township shopping center. Urban Air Adventure Park is targeted to open in late 2023 or early 2024 next to Petsmart at 4200 Derry St., taking over a longtime vacant spot that previously housed a movie theater and Gingerbread Man restaurant. Franchise owners...
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
yourerie
Driver flees late night rollover accident on I-79
Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as …. Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; …. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; why it's important to make sure it's working properly. Tech Talk: Some...
