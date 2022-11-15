ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

PennLive.com

Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
yourerie

Snow: Ready for round two?

Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.
ERIE, PA
theslateonline.com

CJ’s American Pub and Grill in Shippensburg set to close by end of year

CJ’s American Pub and Grill is a restaurant in Shippensburg. They have been serving food and beverages for just over 10 years. Unfortunately, their time is coming to a close. CJ’s is well loved within the community. They advertise “Great food, drinks, and atmosphere.” According to many reviews online,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits in south-central Pennsylvania

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions after snow moved through south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, PennDOT released the following statement:. "PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. "Due to the winter storm impacting the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Driver flees late night rollover accident on I-79

Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as …. Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; …. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; why it's important to make sure it's working properly. Tech Talk: Some...
ERIE, PA

